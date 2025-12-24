NYA CEO highlights 2025 achievements in youth empowerment

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Esq., has outlined key achievements recorded by the Authority in 2025, describing the year as one marked by focused implementation and steady progress in youth empowerment.

Mr. Ayariga made the remarks at the NYA’s Nine Lessons and Carols Service, held as part of the Authority’s year end and Christmas activities. He attributed the successes achieved during the year to strong collaboration under the leadership of the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment and the Government of Ghana.

He noted that a major advocacy initiative, the “Red Means Stop” campaign, was intensified nationwide to address youth substance abuse, particularly the misuse of the opioid street drug known as “Red.” The campaign, he said, reached thousands of young people, including students, and reinforced preventive education and responsible living.

Mr. Ayariga also highlighted progress under the National Apprenticeship Programme, which expanded access to structured skills training opportunities for young people across various trades. He explained that efforts during the year focused on improving the quality of training and strengthening linkages with industry to support sustainable livelihoods.

“The youth of Ghana remain at the centre of our mandate, and every intervention we rolled out this year was designed to translate policy into tangible impact,” he said.