NPP flagbearer race: Kennedy Agyapong’s gains didn't come at the expense of Bawumia — Mussa Dankwah

The Executive Director of the Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah has thrown more light into the recent survey conducted into the upcoming New Patriotic Party flagbearer contests.

The new poll by the independent research firm shows that former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong is gaining momentum in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming flagbearer race.

The survey, shared via social media by Executive Director Mussa Dankwah on Wednesday, December 24, shows Agyapong pulling 35% support among delegates.

This marks a significant rise from his 18% support in the firm’s November poll, when the undecided and undisclosed delegates accounted for a combined 34%.

However, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia maintains his lead with 45%, a marginal increase from 43% in November.

This time, the undecided and undisclosed have dropped to 20%, holding the key to deciding the race.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ the Pulse on the same day, the pollster explained that the former Assin Central lawmaker could not break into Dr. Bawumia’s territory but gained from the previously undisclosed column.

“Kennedy made a lot of gains, huge gain. But what is helping Bawumia is that that gain didn't come at a loss to him. He didn't lose ground. Just those who were in the non-disclosing column, are the ones who are breaking to Kennedy and got a bit of that.

“If Bawumia was losing grounds by losing to Kennedy, then he would be worried. At the moment, he's 45% and you need only 50% plus one so he is much closer to the finish line than Kennedy is,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the NPP is expected to elect its flagbearer on January 31, 2026, with other party stalwarts, including Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, also contesting.