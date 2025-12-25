Open Letter to the President to elevate the Tomb and Shrine of Naa Gebwa in Pusiga to the standard of Global Monument for lasting Peace in Bawku

Dear His Excellency President Mahama,

Wishing you and your family Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in Advance.

Mr President, as you are fully aware of, we have five types of peace operations namely (a). Conflict Prevention. (b) Peacemaking, (c). Peacekeeping. (d) Peace Enforcement and (e) Peacebulding. Peace Enforcement or use of force or coercive actions to restore stability. Peacemaking is by mediating, negotiating or by using sanctions to resolve a conflict through the facilitation of a third Party (Good Offices). Peace building, is action to build sustainable peace to prevent relapse hence a social and economy recovery efforts.

Sir, pardon me to tell you that the protracted Bawku Crisis could also be described as a clash of history and identity. Sir, His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene has done a good job through an Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism, which culminated in the submission of his report to you, the President.

Reading extracts of the Report and the comments on the Report especially that of the Nayeri, one should conclude that there is the urgent need for very quick peace building efforts through reconciliation and development.

Mr President, to do so, there is the need for National and Traditional Leaders or the Champions of the Peacebulding efforts to acknowledge the historical perspectives or facts of Bawku, so as to leverage an important historical matter related to Naa Gebwaa, who is regarded or should be regarded as the foundational of both the disputing parties in Bawku namely the Mampurisi and Kussasis people. So Naa Gbewaa is regarded as a fulcrum, foundational figure linking major groups, notwithstanding their specific claims and narrative about settlement in Bawku. This tells that both Parties to the dispute have a shared history, so the tomb and shrine of Naa Gbewaa should be developed by you, as the President of Ghana into an International Monument for shared benefits to ensure lasting peace.

Sir as you are fully aware, Naa Gebwaa is the ancestor from whom the Mampurisi, Dagomba, Nanumba and Moshies Kingdoms originated with the people termed as the Mole-Dagbane people. He ruled over indigenous groups in Bawku and its enclave thus including Kusasis people with his historical accounts which placed him in Pusiga, a Kusaug area.

The Kussasis people do acknowledge these stated history or facts especially as their foundational chief and thus accord him with great respect. So, the Kusasi people also claim lineage or historical connection to Naa Gebwaa hence the Gbewaa Tomb and Shrine in Pusiga.

So as stated Naa Gebwaa is the foundational link between the Mampurisi and Kusasi. Naa Gebwaa and his people/descendants introduced Chieftaincy in Bawku/Pusiga enclaves. So it was Naa Gebwaa and his people who established centralized governance, military structures, and trade networks in the Northern enclaves especially in the Bawku enclave.

Mr President, Naa Gebwa died and was buried in Pusiga. So the Tomb and Shrine of Naa Gbewaa is in Pusiga, The tomb and Shrine both have spiritual and ancestral importance to the Kussasis, Mampurisis, Dagomba, Nanumba and Moshie people. I am sure Politicians may include yourself visited the place foe prayers.

Mr President, the tomb and shrine of Naa Gebwaa in Pusiga are major culture and hysterical landmarks for the Mole-Dagbane ethnic group which comprises of the natives of the Mamprugu Kingdom founded by his eldest son, hence as the Nayeri, the Dagomba Kingdom founded by a younger brother, the Numamba Kingdom founded by the youngest son and the Moshies Kingdom of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso founded by their Sister who named the place after her son Oudraogo. The Nayeri of the Mamprugu Kingdom is the custodian of the Tomb and Shrine of Naa Gebwaa, which therefore controlled by Mamprusi in Pusiga.

Mr President, I need to tell you that the Moshie people main country is Burkina Faso and the current Head of State of Burkina Faso that is interim President Ibrahim Traore, is a Moshie man, hence associated with the Mamprugu Kingdom under the Nayeri and thus he has a deeper interest in the Tomb and Shrine of Naa Gebwaa.

His Excellency President JD Mahama, before 1721, the Various ethnic groups in Bawku and its enclave lived in their various villages or communities including Kussasis villages numbering more than 10 , Bimoba Villages, Bissasi Villages, Nabdam villages, Kassena Villages, Hausa villages as acephalous societies, that is they were without chiefs or without centralized control with elders and Court.

The Mampurisi established five Villages in Bawku and afforded protection for Bawku in the precolonial and colonial days. So the descends of Naa Gbewaa especially the Mampurisi made the various ethnic villages to nominate their own canton chiefs, who were enskined directly in Nalerigu by Nayeri before arrival of the British Rule.

Sir, Bawku was historically integrated with the Mamprugu kingdom in 1721, when the First Bawkunaba as Paramount Chief of Bawku was enskined by a Nayeri of Mamprugu Kingdom, namely the 10th Nayeri by name Naa Atabia. Who made his son, Naa Ali Atabia, hence a Mamprusi as Bawkunaba in 1721 that was after defeating the Bssasi in war when they attacked the Kussasis people.

So, the Nayeri of the Mamprugu Kingdom, as the eldest son of Naa Gbewaa was responsible for the enskinment of a Mampurisi as the Bawkunanba between 1721 and June 1957, the year that saw a rival line of Bawkunaba installed by the Kusasi in the history of Bawku or Ghana.

In late 1956, Naa Saa Wuni Bugre, a Mampurisi as the 12th Bawkunaba as enskined as such by the Nayeri, died. So between 1721 and 1956, hence in the precolonial era and during the Colonial era Bawku recorded 12 Bawkunabas who were of Mampurisi dynasty and were duly enskined by the Nayeri of the Mamprugu Kingdom

Mr President, in June 1957, one Yerimiah Mahama, a Mampurisi, was enskined as the 13th Bawkunaba by the King of Mamprugu Kingdom namely Nayeri Naa Bongu Adam Badismsuguru due to the vacancy, so created due to of the death of Naa Saa Wuni Bugre, a Mampurisi who was the 12th Bawkunaba.

This was not accepted by two other potential Princes of Mampususi origin, for the seat, this resulted in a serous brawl between them and the new Bawkunaba namely Naa Yerimiah Mahama and their sympathizers, mostly Mampurisi. The confusion between the Mampurisis in Bawku was exploited by the Kusasis people, with their links with the regime of the CCP or then Prime Minister Dr Nkrumah and enskined a rival Bawkunaba in the person of Naba Aburago Azoka 1, the father of the current Bawkunaba.

So the first time, the Kussasis had one of them installed as a Bawkunaba, was in the post-Independence era, with the first one in 1957 and the second one was in April 1984, making a total of two Kusasi enskined as Bawkunaba, in the History of Bawku or Ghana.

The installation of a rival Bawkunaba in 1957 by the Kussasis, using one of them as such, worsened the confusion, this caused the Government to establish a Commission of Inquiry, under the Chairmanship of one Mr Opoku Afari to look into chieftaincy matter. Members, included the then Dormaahene, namely Nana Yaw Agyeman Badu 1 and the then Tumu Koro namely Luri Kanton 111. The terms of Reference included whether the Kusasis should be encouraged to have their own Chiefs or if the existing system of enskinment by the Nayeri the Mampurisi Overload should continue. Google and read who were the members of the Commission of Inquiry in 1957 into the Bawku Chieftaincy affair.

The Afari Commission recommended that the Kussasis should be encouraged to have their own Chiefs thus recognizing Azoka as Bawkunaba. The Nayeri through Naa Yerimiah Mahama, the then Bawkunaba of Mampurisi tribe, as enskined by the Nayeri, felt members of the commission as sympathizers of the CCP, hence, they colluded against the new Bawkunaba, namely Naa Yerimiah Mahama and the Nayeri, who were sympathizers of the Northern People Party (NPP).

Naa Yerimiah Mahama and the Nayeri caused the issuance of a writ at a Divisional or a High Court in Kumasi to quash the report of the Committee, which the Court did quash it. Hence ruled in favour of the Mampurisi. ON 21 October 1958. The Government of the CCP on behalf of the Kussasis or Azoka side, appealed against the ruling of the Kumasi High Court, so the Appeal Court acting as Supreme Court as well with Chief Justice Korsah overturned the ruling of the High Court, some scholars claimed that Naa Yerimiah was exiled by Prime Minister Nkrumah, so no defence was mounted by him. This paved the way for Aburago Azoka 1 to occupy the Seat

The matter was still lingering so then President Nkrumah caused the enactment of the Chieftaincy Act 1961 for the integration of Chiefs into the National Structure which gave him power to remove Chiefs opposed to his Party etc and install his favorites. So some 500 Chiefs not aligned to the CCP, including the then Wenchihene were sacked and installed replacements. The famous mantra Chiefs will ran away and leave their sandals as said by Nkrumah, is referred.

As part of the reasons which motivated the overthrow of the CCP in 1966 in a Coup by the NLC, the NLC looked into the destoolment of over 500 Chiefs including the Wenchi and Mampurisi Bawku Chief by the Regime of President Nkrumah which resulted in the enactment of a Chieftaincy Amendment Decree 1967 (NLC Decree 112) and reversed the destoolment of the affected Chiefs by the Regime of President Nkrumah. Yerimiah Mahama died in exile, so the situation saw the Nayeri enskinning, Naa Adam Zangbeo, a Mamprusi as the 14th Bawkunaba who reigned between 1967 and 1981. He died in 1981, so due to his death, his son Alhaji Ibrahim Adam Zangbeo, acted as a caretaker or as Regent (Gbang-daana).

Report indicated that Naba Aburago Azoka 1 considered himself as a rival Bawkunaba up to 1983, and was declared in 1983 as Commoner on the grounds of not of a royal lineage by the National House Chiefs, acting as a High Court, lawfully regarded as the Court of first instance. He died shortly after this declaration in 1983.

Sir, through a Chieftaincy restoration law 1984, (PNDC Law 75), the late Naba Aburago Azoka 1, the Kusasi Chief who died in 1983 was recognized as the Bawkunaba, so he was reinstated posthumously by the PNDC. This paved the way for his son the current Bawkunaba to be enskined in April 1984 as a Bawkunaba, in the regime of the PNDC, with the name Zugraan Naba Asigri Aburago Azoka 11 as Zugraana sometimes in replacement of Bawkunaba and was duly gazetted, hence he is the constitutionally and legally recognized as Bawkunaba. So it is strange, some members of the National House of Chiefs and some of Heads of the State in the 4th Republic of Ghana pretend not to be aware of or failed to be aware of, this.

Notwithstanding, this state of affairs, there were various attempts by the Mampurisi, to change the narrative, the prominent one was in 2003 at the Supreme Court without success. It yet is to be disclosed what might have motivated the Nayeri of the Mamprugu Kingdom which resulted in the enskinning of Alhaji Seidu Abagre in October 2023, as a rival Bawkunaba.

This action by the Nayeri with a rival Bawkunaba resulted in serious renewal of the conflict with associated loss of life, properties, very low level of business in the Bawku and its enclave. This action of the Nayeri was/is an affront to the provisions of the1992 Constitution/Laws on Chieftaincy.

Historical records between 1721 and 2025, documented 14 persons from the Mampurisi tribe, enskined as Bawkunaba by the Nayeri of the Mamprugu Kingdom, thus legally recognized as such. Since the established of Bawku or say between 1721 and 2025 only two persons, a father and son from the Kusasis side have been enskined as Bawkunaba and recognized legally as such.

5o in the history of Bawkunabas, the most prominent Kusasis Chiefs in Ghana are Aburago Azoka 1, appointed in the regime of President Nkrumah in 1957 and Naba Asigri Aburago Azoka 11, his son who ascended to the throne in in April 1984. Thus the Mampurisi ruled over Bawku over 230 years with 14th Numbers whilst the Kusasi had two Bawkunabas and this happened within the last 68 years.

Mr President, the above details defined the History and the identity of Bawku as far as Chieftaincy which is defined by Royal Lineage, Customs and Tradition is concerned. But unfortunately, the Chieftaincy in Bawku is laced with political and legal undertones, with the associated conflicts.

So His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene was invited by President Nana Addo in 2024 or so and by you, President Mahama in 2025 to resolve a very difficult Chieftaincy and Landownership crisis in Bawku which have been solved by the Constitution but still rears its ugly head due to the historical and traditional perspectives.

Sir, the recommendations and conclusion in the report of the Alternative Dispute Resolution effort by our much respected King, a global icon sounded problematic to some people especially the Nayeri and some of his associates and some scholars. But the report must be on the state of legal affairs in the Fourth Republic, so it was based accordingly.

Mr President, the good work of the Asantehene, should be followed with a search for a mechanisms for Reconciliation and Development as part of Peacebulding efforts for win-win situation that has the potential to give accrual benefits to the Parties, the Nation and the International Communities especially members of the Faith Base Institutions especially Christians, Muslims etc.

So, you Dear His Excellency Mr JD Mahama, the President of Ghana, as the Head of Executive Arm of Government and the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces should please come out with a very good strategic plan for Peacebulding effort through reconciliation and development. This can only be possible after a careful study of the state of affairs especially the facts as indicated above and come out with win-win situation without breaking your Oath of Office which requires you to uphold, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

So, this writer, a student of Risk Management after study of the state of affairs, recommends to you our Dear President Mahama, a global icon par excellence, to consider promoting shared gifts or a heritage created by God through Naa Gebewa, the foundational link of the Kussasis, especially the grandfather and father of the current Bawkunaba and the Mole-Dagbane people with the Mampurisis as the Eldest by elevating the tomb and shrine of Naa Gebwa in Pusiga , to a standard of Global Monuments in Honour of Naa Gebwaa and his people, to ensure lasting Peace in Bawku. It would serve as a place where people can go to pray for blessings.

As the Executive President or the Foreign Minister and the Minister for Culture and Tourism should lobby for the support of UNESCO and the International Community including the Head of State of Burkina Faso who and some of his people belong to the Moshie clan, hence associated with the Mampususi and so he and his people share the same historical links with Bawku, with the current detached Pusiga, regarded as the ancestral and spiritual home of the Mole-Dagbane people which the Moshies people are members, by virtue of the exploits of the sister of the Nayeri of the Mamprugu Kingdom

Benefits of a Global Monuments status

Mr President, by Promoting shared heritage through raising the tomb and shrine into an International monument Site, it would emphasis the shared ancestry and history of the conflicting groups of the Kussasis and Mampurisi by a measure of fostering a sense of common identity and unity

Sir, it will be a very good Symbol of Value, since elevating the status into an International monument Site would provide a powerful neutral symbol of unity that transcends the current dispute just like other monuments are employed to promote peace and national identity.

Sir, it will provide Economic incentive, as a global Tourists destination thus could bring great economic benefits to the entire region thus provides shared incentive for peace and Stability.

Sir, by Giving the tomb and shrine of International Recognition, it will attract International Attention to the region due to cultural richness, the location, thus putting pressure on all parties especially the Bawkunaba and Nayeri to get their people to accept peace building efforts to protect shared global heritage site.

Sir, it will serve as a place for global Educational Program due to the rich history of the area. The Mole-Dagbane especially the Moshies have a huge population of over 11 Million people, thus serve as tours for explaining Naa Gebwa prowess and impact on chieftaincy and governance and that of His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene, for his excellent mediation prowess made available for settlement of disputes associated with the Mole-Dagbane people, especially the Yendi Stool crisis and now the Bawku crisis which is linked to the Mampurisis people.

It would become an excellent Center for Peace initiative by Linking the Site for International Peace building seminars, cultural exchanges. Inter-traditional dialogues by exploring the legacies of Naa Gebewa and the Asantehene for stable rule.

Sir, you may also consider the Peacebulding efforts of joint ceremonies, football matches, the use of the Bawku Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee as established by the National Peace Council in 2009 with membership of 23 of the various ethnic groups with engagement with chiefs, opinion leaders and the people for homegrown solutions

Sir, some scholars talked of the consideration of the adoption of Shared Traditional Leadership with some sort of independent rule or self-rule with Mampurisi as chief of Mampurisi areas but as part of under the tutelage of a Kussasis paramountcy. Thus as a Kussasis as Bawkunaba thus with Chiefdom controlled by various the respective tribal communities with their canton chiefs. As measure to help preserve history through honoring the vast influence of Naa Gebwaa.

Best regards Mr President.

Signed

MAJOR MOHAMMED BOGOBIRI (rtd)