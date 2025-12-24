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Labourer fine GH¢1,200 for stealing goat valued at GH¢1,500 at Dadieso

  Wed, 24 Dec 2025
Crime & Punishment Labourer fine GH¢1,200 for stealinggoat valued at GH¢1,500 at Dadieso
WED, 24 DEC 2025

The Enchi District Magistrate Court in the Western North Region has fined a labourer, GH¢1,200 or in default nine months imprisonment for stealing a 64-year-old farmer's nanny goat valued at GH¢1,500 at Dadieso.

Saiba Yusif, 37, was a notorious thief in his neighborhood pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

The court presided over by Mr. Lawrence Buanor-Buer, convicted Yusif on his own plea and further ordered him to pay GH¢ 3,000 as compensation to the complainant, Godfred Konti.

General Sergeant Stephen Offei Asante told the court that the complainant and Yusif resided at Dadieso in the Suaman district of the Western North Region.

He said on September 11, 2025, the complainant left his four goats out for grazing, but one nanny goat failed to return to their pen.

The prosecutor said the complainant reported the matter at the Dadieso police station and informed some food vendors in his area that his goat was missing, so they should alert him if they find it.

General Sergeant Asante said on September 15, 2025, the police who had a tip-off that the accused was behind the theft, started monitoring him and he was arrested while attempting to offer the meat for sale.

He said Yusif was escorted to the police station, cautioned, and after investigation he was put before court and charged with stealing.

GNA

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