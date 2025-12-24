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Ken Ofori-Atta ready to face court – Lawyer tells BBC

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Headlines Ken Ofori-Atta ready to face court – Lawyer tells BBC
WED, 24 DEC 2025

Enayat Qasimi, Counsel for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has insisted that his client is ready to face Ghana’s legal process despite facing multiple corruption charges linked to the GRA–SML revenue assurance contract.

In an interview with the BBC, Qasimi dismissed suggestions that Ofori-Atta was evading justice, stressing that investigative bodies were fully aware that the former minister was in the United States receiving medical treatment at the time a Red Notice was issued against him.

Mr Ofori-Atta, together with seven others, has been charged with 78 counts of corruption relating to the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority. The alleged offences include breaches of the Criminal Offences Act and the Public Procurement Act.

“He is fully committed to complying with the laws of Ghana, and he is fully committed to answering for anything that he did when he was the finance minister,” Qasimi stated, adding that there was “absolutely no question” about his client’s willingness to cooperate.

Qasimi raised concerns about what he described as violations of Ofori-Atta’s constitutional rights, arguing that the Office of the Special Prosecutor acted unjustly by issuing a Red Notice despite knowing his location and medical condition.

“He was receiving treatment in the US, and they knew all along. There was no purpose for issuing the Red Notice,” Qasimi said.

The comments come after Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, revealed on December 18 that Ghana has formally submitted an extradition request to the United States for Ofori-Atta and Ernest Akore, an alleged accomplice in the case.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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Comments

Kwame | 12/24/2025 8:11:29 PM

Ken Ofori-Atta will die in America and leave all the stolen money behind. He is not coming back to Ghana.

Comments3
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