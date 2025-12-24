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Electrochem did not sponsor our end-of-year gathering – Ada Community Chiefs refuse reports

  Wed, 24 Dec 2025
Chieftaincy, Tradition and Culture Electrochemdid not sponsor our end-of-year gathering – Ada Community Chiefsrefuse reports
WED, 24 DEC 2025

The Ada Community Chiefs Association has refuted claims suggesting that Electrochem Ghana Limited sponsored its end-of-year gathering with an amount of GH¢200,000.00.

The association described the claims as false and misleading and expressed disappointment at individuals who, it said, circulated unverified and distorted information without making efforts to seek clarification.

Nene Dameh Sewu III, Chief of Togbloku Okor and General Secretary of the Association, speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Ada, explained that the end-of-year meeting held on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Kasseh, was funded solely through contributions made by executives of the association.

Nene Sewu clarified that the company did not sponsor the end-of-year event, adding that they only presented citations to selected individuals in appreciation of their support since the formation of the association, and not as sponsors of the programme.

According to him, those honoured with citations included Jetse Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area, for his guidance and leadership; Nene Kabu Olaga Djanteh and Nene Amornortey Nangwa-Apenkro IV for making their halls available for both general and executive meetings of the Association; and Dr Daniel McKorley, for a GH¢200,000.00 donation made to the association about three years ago when it was newly formed.

He stressed that the reasons for each citation were clearly stated during the event and regretted that the information was later twisted to suggest that the GH¢200,000.00 was donated specifically for the end-of-year gathering.

He urged media practitioners and members of the public to verify information thoroughly before publication, warning against the spread of misinformation, disinformation and hearsay that could mislead the public.

Nene Sewu assured the public that the association remained open to clarifications and engagements and encouraged stakeholders to engage directly with it on matters relating to peace, tranquillity and development in the Ada State.

GNA

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Comments

Funny | 12/26/2025 9:21:46 AM

In what capacity did Electrochem came in to present citation to deserving chiefs? Funny!

Comments1
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