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Claims of political witch-hunt in Ofori-Atta case are unfounded — Kwaku Azar

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Legal scholar and social commentator Kwaku Azar
WED, 24 DEC 2025
Legal scholar and social commentator Kwaku Azar

Legal scholar and social commentator Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has dismissed claims that the ongoing prosecution of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is politically motivated.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, and others, are facing 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related charges over an alleged unlawful contract awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) during his time at the Ministry of Finance.

However, Prof Azar noted that political prosecutions target opponents selectively, but the Ofori-Atta case involves multiple actors, including private individuals and entities, based on allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and violations of public procurement procedures.

In a social media post on Wednesday, December 24, the legal expert stressed that the case, which is being handled by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has no resemblance to a political witch-hunt.

“Political motivation is not proven by press releases and foreign interviews; it is tested through lawful engagement,” he stated.

The comments come in response to assertions by one of Ofori-Atta’s international lawyers, Enayat Qasimi, who described the case as politically motivated.

Earlier this year, the OSP secured an INTERPOL Red Notice insisting the embattled former minister must return to Ghana to answer questions in the investigation.

Qasimi, who specialises in international business transactions, private equity, and venture capital, told the BBC that the Red Notice was issued with ill intent.

“He is committed to fully complying with the laws of Ghana, and he is fully committed to answering for anything he did while serving as finance minister. There is absolutely no question about that,” he said.

“The question is whether he is being given the rights guaranteed under Ghanaian law. He is not. He has never been. Mr Ofori-Atta was receiving medical treatment in the US, and the authorities were aware all along. There was no purpose for issuing the Red Notice, yet it was still issued,” the lawyer added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

I am a "helo" | 12/24/2025 8:08:24 PM

Ignore them; Ken Ofori-Atta is the biggest, smoothest criminal Ghana has ever witnessed.

Comments2
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