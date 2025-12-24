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The mess created at COCOBOD is so huge — Kwesi Pratt

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines The mess created at COCOBOD is so huge — Kwesi Pratt
WED, 24 DEC 2025

The Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has expressed grave concern over the state of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

According to him, the problems left by the previous administration have created a huge burden for the current management.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Wednesday, December 24, Mr. Pratt said the company currently has liabilities that far exceed its assets.

“Of course, somebody must carry the burden. Somebody must work for Ghana and so on. But the mess is huge, so, so huge. Essentially, when we are told that the total liabilities of COCOBOD are much, much bigger than its total assets, it is a bankrupt company,” he said.

He added: “We need people to rally around and engage to see if we can find solutions to these Hydra-headed problems that confront us. My brother, congratulations.”

Mr. Pratt’s concerns follow revelations from COCOBOD CEO Dr. Randy Abbey, who recently disclosed the extent of mismanagement in the sector, particularly regarding the handling of cocoa road contracts.

Dr. Abbey said the company awarded millions of cedis in contracts without approval from the Public Procurement Authority of Ghana.

The veteran journalist said the disclosure vindicated his earlier doubts about the difficulties anyone would face managing the cocoa board, noting that the company’s current state makes effective management extremely challenging.

Delivering the 2025 State of the Nation Address at Parliament House in Accra on Thursday, February 27, President John Dramani Mahama revealed that COCOBOD alone owes GHS32.5 billion, with GHS9.7 billion due for payment by the end of September 2025.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/24/2025 5:46:50 PM

Africans are just too difficult to govern and can't trust even the president.

Comments1
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