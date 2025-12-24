First Ghana Diaspora Summit: The Great, the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Well, in case you didn't know, the first Ghana Diaspora Summit happened this past weekend on Friday and Saturday, December 19–20, 2025. It was a spectacle. So, in honor of my friend Nannette Atuahene from Converge 4 Africa, let's get into the great, the good, the bad, and the ugly of the summit.

Full disclaimer: I watched Day 1 online and attended Day 2 in person from beginning to end.

The Great

Organization.

Who said Ghana is disorganized?! This was an impressive showcase of how to get things done—and on time! When I first saw the packed agenda, skepticism immediately kicked in. But credit where it's due: they proved me very wrong. Going out for lunch and coming back on schedule? Digital check-in, printed name badges, agenda sent by text, free notepads. Wow.

The MC.

What is an event without an MC who can match its caliber? Anita Erskine carried the summit with class, poise, style, and grace. Effortlessly fashionable, professionally sharp, and grounded throughout.

The Good

Speakers.

No, not music speakers. A wide range of personalities took the stage, delivering strong voices and diverse perspectives. Yes, the political talking heads showed up from time to time, but, overall, the summit featured compelling orators and thinkers. The President and Vice President's speeches were notable, while the theatrical performances brought a welcome change in energy and rhythm.

Food.

I'd be remiss not to mention the catering. I personally stuck to plantain and beans with chicken and gari, but the spread was generous: jollof, stew, shito, fish, and I believe light soup with either fufu or banku. Seconds, thirds, even fourths were possible. I resisted. I tried to stay focused on the summit.

The Bad

Networking.

This was a missed opportunity. Strangers don't naturally walk up to each other and start conversations—especially when you're a “foreigner,” excuse me, diaspora. Some intentional networking design would have gone a long way: breakout rooms, facilitated small-group discussions, or focused sessions after each day. Diaspora engagement doesn't happen automatically; it needs structure.

Reparations (at this summit).

Reparations matter, deeply. But at this summit, and at this moment, they felt misplaced. The question is not whether reparations are important but whether this was the right forum and framing for them.

Day 1 was largely dedicated to reparations, and the diaspora is, in many ways, the choir already convinced. Yet many diaspora attendees were there to understand something more immediate: Can I invest here? Can I move here? Can I trust the system? These questions hinge on land administration, institutional transparency, and corruption, issues that quietly but decisively shape diaspora decision-making.

It felt like a missed opportunity to make a stronger case for credibility and trust. Reparations should not be used as a rhetorical substitute for confidence in governance. Diaspora engagement is ultimately about trust, not symbolism alone.

The Ugly

Data.

This is me nitpicking as an economist—but oh, my soul hurt. No survey was distributed to capture feedback on the summit. (I ended up designing one during the event out of frustration.) There was a lot to celebrate, but without data, it's hard to know what truly landed and what didn't.

More broadly, there was plenty of talk but not enough numbers. If the goal is to build confidence in Ghana's economy, then show us the data. Where is GDP trending? What about unemployment? Debt? Expected returns on investment? Credibility is built with clarity, not just enthusiasm.

Scale and impact.

This was an innovative effort, but it wasn't a home run. I didn't sense a strong youth diaspora presence—which is surprising, given that it was Detty December. And while the summit was well executed, it didn't feel monumental. I hope nobody takes offense when I say this, but it felt like an elevated conference.

As a boxing coach and fan, I'd say this was a chance to go for a spectacular knockout but instead we went to the scorecards. Ironically, that same Saturday night, Sharaf Mahama put on an epic boxing event at Legon Sports Stadium.

Academics and diplomats are essential, but they don't carry cultural gravity on their own. Where were the cultural carriers, the stars: Shatta, Sarkodie, Kudus, Gyan, Dogboe, Jackie Appiah, Yaa Gyasi, Despite and others who shape how Ghana feels, not just how it is explained?

This isn't about spectacle. It's about soft power. Culture is often the first point of entry for diaspora reconnection, and star power—no, Black Star power—builds emotional trust long before policy does; lessons worth learning from Detty December.

The Nitty-Gritty

Let's return to reparations, where the conversation needs both clarity and respect. Reparations at the summit are not my issue; my concern is when they are used as a rhetorical substitute for credibility. Reparations have meaning only when they flow from institutional strength, trust, and clarity of purpose. Otherwise, they risk becoming symbolism without confidence.

Credibility is the currency of diaspora engagement. Everything else, reparations included, must be built on it.

So, here's a bold idea. If Ghana truly wants to lead on reparations, it should do so not through speeches, but through action. Imagine Ghana becoming the first nation to offer an international reparative act for the transatlantic slave trade—not because it is responsible for that crime, but as an act of moral leadership in the face of global inaction. Not necessarily financial. It could be symbolic and concrete, such as parcels of land offered to the people of Haiti. Haiti paid an unimaginable price for being the first successful slave revolt and the first Black republic. What a powerful signal it would send to the world for an African nation to say: if you won't, then we can and we will. Announcing it at a summit would be monumental, history in the making.

Finally, let's make Ghana cool—not by selling Ghana, but by getting both Ghanaians and the diaspora to buy into a new Ghanaian culture. Yes, new. Let's stop riding on the coattails of Nkrumah and instead ride the achievements of Ghanaian excellence today, at home and abroad.

The Black Star on Ghana's flag tells the world that Ghana is meant to lead.

My message to fellow Ghanaians: continue to represent African excellence, from Makola to Trafalgar Square.

My message to fellow diaspora: be proud to belong to a rising African civilization that will soon compete with the best.

About the Author

Kyel Governor is an economist, boxing coach, and founder of the Global South Research Community and Thought Leadership program. He writes on post-colonial issues with a focus on cultural insight and foresight. He is a Caribbean diaspora currently residing in Ghana.

Contact: [email protected]