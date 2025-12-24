Motorcycle and tricycle riders trained on road safety compliance in Ho 

Seven Dimensions Solutions, in collaboration with the Ho Municipal Assembly, has organised a three-day road safety compliance and awareness training for motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (aboboyaa/keke) riders in the municipality to help reduce road traffic accidents and promote responsible riding.

Madam Enyonam Damesi, who leads public relations for Seven Dimensions Solutions, said the training had become necessary following increasing cases of accidents and unsafe riding practices on the streets of Ho, which posed serious risks to riders, pedestrians and other road users.

She said the programme was being implemented in partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), the Ghana National Fire Service, and the National Ambulance Service, to provide a holistic approach to road safety education.

According to Madam Damesi, the main objective of the training was to equip riders with basic road safety knowledge and practical skills to protect themselves and others, stressing that improved rider behaviour and strict adherence to traffic regulations would help reduce avoidable crashes and save lives.

Madam Joana Fafa Ayer, Volta Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority, urged participants to comply with traffic laws and observe approved speed limits at all times.

She noted that speeding remained a major contributor to road crashes in the region and advised riders to exercise patience, discipline and caution, particularly during the festive season.

Superintendent Benedicta Ansah, Volta Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), said with the legalisation of the okada business, riders must operate as professionals and strictly abide by the laws governing commercial riding.

She emphasised that only persons aged 21 years and above were permitted to operate motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes, warning underage riders to desist.

She also cautioned against the use of illegal lighting systems, explaining that only white or yellow lights were permitted by law, and not flashing or “disco” lights.

Superintendent Ansah further stressed the importance of properly fixed side mirrors, lawful horns and overall roadworthiness of motorcycles and tricycles.

Chief Inspector Isaac Apedo advised riders to acquire and renew their licences directly from the DVLA and to avoid middlemen who often issued fake licences, warning that possession of such documents could lead to prosecution and disqualification from riding.

Mr Justice Dowunu of the National Ambulance Service took participants through basic emergency response techniques, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), bleeding control, rescue positioning and choke management, encouraging them to assist accident victims when the need arose.

Assistant Station Officer Augustine Adzato of the Ghana National Fire Service urged riders to lower the volume of music played on their tricycles to enable them hear sirens from fire tenders and ambulances responding to emergencies, noting that cooperation from riders would improve emergency response and save lives.

All facilitators appealed to the riders to be extra cautious on the roads during the festive season when traffic volumes were high.

Some participants who spoke to the Ghana News Agency expressed satisfaction with the training, describing it as timely and beneficial.

They pledged to share the knowledge gained with colleagues who were unable to attend, to help promote law-abiding behaviour, road safety and respect among all road users.

GNA