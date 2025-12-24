Mawlid 2025: Qudwah Muslim Community Launches Celebration in Tamale

The Qudwah Muslim Community of Ghana in Tamale, in the Northern Region, has officially launched its 2025 Mawlid celebration, marking the start of a week-long Islamic programme aimed at commemorating the birth, life, and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), while promoting unity, peace, and moral renewal among Muslims.

V/O: The celebration, instituted by the spiritual leader and Principal Chief Imam of Masjidul Qudwah, Sheikh Amin Muhammad Bamba, is being held under the theme: “Beyond Borders: The Panoptic Mercy of Prophet Muhammad.”

The launch ceremony took place on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, and is expected to climax on Saturday, December 27, 2025. The event brought together the Northern Regional Chief Imam, traditional rulers, academics, and renowned Islamic scholars from various parts of the country.

Activities lined up for the week-long celebration include a series of moral and Islamic teachings, scholarly lectures, and discussions on the life, character, and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. The programme will climax with special prayers and the symbolic commemoration of the Prophet’s birth.

Opening the event, Sheikh Amin Muhammad Bamba delivered an insightful narration on the life of the Prophet Muhammad and the profound impact of his birth on humanity. He emphasized the universal message of peace, mercy, compassion, and tolerance embodied by the Prophet, noting that these values remain essential in addressing contemporary social and moral challenges.

Sheikh Bamba also expressed concern over divisions within the Muslim community, particularly reservations held by some Muslims regarding the celebration of the Prophet’s birth. He called for unity, understanding, and mutual respect, urging Muslims to focus on the shared teachings and exemplary life of the Prophet rather than differences in opinion.

Other speakers at the launch echoed similar sentiments, expressing joy and gratitude for the annual Mawlid celebration. They called on Muslims to embrace tolerance, strengthen communal bonds, and actively participate in the programme to deepen their faith and promote peaceful coexistence within society.