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Ofori-Atta is not being guaranteed his rights under Ghanaian law — Ex-minister’s international lawyer

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines International Lawyer Enayat Qasimi
WED, 24 DEC 2025
International Lawyer Enayat Qasimi

One of the international lawyers representing former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Enayat Qasimi, has said his client is not being afforded the rights guaranteed under Ghanaian law.

The renowned legal practitioner described the case against Mr Ofori-Atta as politically motivated.

According to the lawyer, the issuance of an INTERPOL Red Notice against the former minister was unjust and unnecessary.

Mr Ofori-Atta is facing 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences over a contract awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

Earlier this year, the Office of the Special Prosecutor secured an INTERPOL Red Notice, insisting he must return to Ghana to answer questions in the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to the BBC, Qasimi, who specialises in international business transactions, private equity, and venture capital, said the Red Notice was issued with ill intent.

“The question is whether he is being given the rights guaranteed under Ghanaian law. He is not. He has never been. Mr Ofori-Atta was receiving medical treatment in the US, and the authorities were aware all along. There was no purpose for issuing the Red Notice, yet it was still issued,” he said.

“He is committed to fully complying with the laws of Ghana, and he is fully committed to answering for anything he did while serving as finance minister. There is absolutely no question about that,” Qasimi added.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, announced that an extradition request has been submitted to the United States Department of Justice.

The Attorney General further assured him of due process once he returns to defend his case.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/24/2025 5:55:19 PM

Nonsense... The guy was a politician and his crime was involving his position as the finance minister so why won't the crime against him be described as political motivated? If the Ghanaians Government would have hired this same lawyer, he'd have said similar thing to prosecute him. I hate lawyers.

Comments10
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