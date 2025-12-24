Pusiga DCE cuts sod for six community development projects

The District Chief Executive for Pusiga, Hon. Abdul Rahim Aguri Haruna, has led the Pusiga District Assembly and key stakeholders to cut sod for the start of new development projects in six communities across the district.

The sod cutting ceremonies, held on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, took place at Ninkogo, Nakambo, Terago, Tindanatinga, Nakom and Kolpeligu, marking the commencement of infrastructure projects aimed at improving health and education facilities.

According to the DCE, the projects are expected to be completed within a six month period. The beneficiary communities include Nakambo, where a new CHPS compound will be constructed, and Terago, which will also receive a CHPS compound. A six unit classroom block will be built at Ninkogo, while a three unit classroom block will be constructed at Tindanatinga. Health centres at Nakom will be renovated, and 10 boreholes will be drilled in selected communities within the district.

Mr. Aguri Haruna assured residents that funds for all the projects have been secured, stressing that the assembly remains committed to prioritising development across the district. He urged contractors to deliver quality work and complete the projects within the stipulated time, while encouraging community members to monitor the projects and report any substandard work to the assembly for the necessary action.

A representative of the District Health Directorate commended the assembly for initiating the construction of the CHPS compounds, describing the move as a major boost to healthcare delivery in the district.

Residents of Nakambo expressed appreciation to the assembly for addressing their long standing health challenges and appealed to the DCE to support the community with a market to help improve their local economy. They explained that the community currently operates a CHPS compound in a structure provided by the chief, which lacks adequate space for effective healthcare delivery. According to them, expectant mothers and other patients often receive care under the same shade due to the limited facilities.

The residents expressed optimism that the new CHPS compound would significantly improve access to healthcare and called on the contractor to expedite work to ensure early completion.

Contractors working on the projects assured residents of timely completion and the handing over of all facilities within the agreed time frame.