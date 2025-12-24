A push for Mahama’s third term will only be a bonanza for NPP’s comeback — Kwesi Pratt

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has cautioned the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) against any attempt to push for a third term for President John Dramani Mahama.

The caution follows claims, largely from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), that the NDC plans to amend the 1992 Constitution to allow President Mahama to contest for a third term in office.

President Mahama has dismissed the allegation and said he has no interest in staying beyond his constitutionally mandated tenure.

Despite the President’s position, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga speaking on the floor of Parliament stated that some Ghanaians are calling for Mr Mahama to continue in office beyond his tenure.

Reacting to the development on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Wednesday, December 24, the veteran journalist stressed that the Constitution is clear on presidential term limits and cautioned against what he described as a dangerous political adventure.

“Article 66 of the Constitution is very clear that a person shall not be elected to hold office as president of Ghana for more than two terms. It is clear, very clear — two terms and then finish,” he said.

He argued that pushing the idea that only one individual can lead the country undermines the country's democratic values and insults the collective potential of the population.

Mr. Pratt added that history offers painful lessons about attempts to entrench leaders in power beyond accepted limits, stressing that such a move could politically benefit the opposition, even in its current weakened state.

“Today the NPP appears to be in tatters, but the NPP will revive itself very quickly and enhance its chances of coming back to power. If this three-term bid is pushed, it will be a bonanza for the NPP,” he said.

The veteran journalist welcomed President Mahama’s public rejection of a third-term ambition and noted that the leadership of the NDC has also indicated it will not support any such move.