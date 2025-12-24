We’ll expand infrastructure, improve service delivery in 2026 — Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured that government will scale up health infrastructure and improve service delivery in 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system.

He said the focus will be on equitable access, preventive care, and better conditions for health workers across the country.

The assurance was contained in his end-of-year message to Ghanaians and health professionals.

“As we look ahead to the coming year, the Ministry of Health will intensify efforts to expand health infrastructure, improve service delivery, strengthen preventive healthcare, and advance the government’s agenda of equitable and affordable healthcare for all Ghanaians,” the statement read in part.

Reflecting on the year under review, the minister said the health sector recorded progress despite challenges, driven by commitment and resilience among stakeholders.

He noted that government took deliberate steps to improve access to quality healthcare, strengthen health financing, and prioritise the welfare of health workers.

According to him, these efforts were aimed at building a more responsive and sustainable health system.

He further commended doctors, nurses, midwives and other frontline workers for their dedication, describing them as the backbone of healthcare delivery.

The minister added that government remains committed to resolving concerns related to conditions of service, logistics and outstanding obligations through constructive engagement with relevant institutions.