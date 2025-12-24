Yuletide: Stay away from drugs, crime and celebrate in moderation — Osman Ayariga to youth

The Acting Chief Executive Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has urged Ghanaian youth to celebrate the Christmas festivities in moderation.

He called on young people across the country to stay away from crime and drug use during and after the festivities, warning that such acts could lead to negative behaviour and long-term consequences.

Mr Ayariga, who also serves as the Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), made the call in a Christmas and end-of-year message shared by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment.

“I urge all young people in this country to stay away from drugs, especially during our campaign on ‘Red Means Stop.’ I also call on young people to stay away from crime and to celebrate in moderation,” he said.

The call aligns with the Red Means Stop campaign, which highlights the dangers associated with “RED”, a tramadol-based substance.

The anti-drug campaign, dubbed “Ghana Against Drugs (GAD) – Red Means Stop”, seeks to combat the growing substance abuse crisis among the youth.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, the campaign aims to address the alarming rate of drug abuse among young people nationwide.

According to research cited by the ministry, 62.3 per cent of adolescents in nine senior high schools in the Northern Region have used illicit substances at least once in their lifetime.