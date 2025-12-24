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Vice President visits fisheries ministry, reviews sector progress

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD II Contributor
Social News Vice President visits fisheries ministry, reviews sector progress
WED, 24 DEC 2025

The Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has visited the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture for a briefing on its work, accomplishment, plans and next year’s priorities.

The visit which was held on Tuesday, in Accra, demonstrated the government’s focus on a sustainable and productive fisheries sector for Ghana.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Emelia Arthur, updating the vice president, reported that in 2025, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act was passed, providing an updated legal framework for the sector, stating that the National Blue Economy Strategy was also approved by cabinet to guide the use of ocean and inland water resources.

“Ghana ratified the World Trade Organization Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, supporting efforts against illegal fishing. Plans were set for the country’s first Marine Protected Area in the Greater Cape Three Points Area” she said

According to her, work progressed on an Inland Fisheries Management Plan, and the Anomabo Fisheries College was seventy percent complete.

“Across the country, 351 Landing Beach Committees were formed to improve local governance. To support fishers, the Ministry supplied over 28 million liters of premix fuel from February to November and expanded automated dispensing sites to fifty-seven. It also resolved historical debts owed to fuel suppliers,” she added

Mrs Arthur noted that additional steps included forming a Blue Economy Commission, distributing fishing gear to artisanal fishers, strengthening enforcement capacity, and building new offices for the Fisheries Commission.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang commended the Ministry’s efforts and highlighted the role of fisheries in food security and the economy.

She urged continued transparency and engagement with communities to support national development goals.

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