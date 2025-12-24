Gov’t remains committed to addressing concerns of health workers — Minister

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured healthcare workers that the government remains committed to addressing their concerns, including conditions of service, logistics, and outstanding obligations.

In a Christmas and end-of-year message released on Wednesday, December 24, the minister expressed profound appreciation to health workers for their dedication in saving lives across the country.

“Your dedication, often under difficult circumstances, remains the backbone of our healthcare delivery system,” he said.

Mintah Akandoh noted that the Ministry of Health will continue to engage constructively with stakeholders to resolve all grievances in a fair and sustainable manner.

“Government remains committed to addressing the concerns of health workers, including issues relating to conditions of service, logistics, and outstanding obligations,” the statement added.

The Juaboso MP also highlighted efforts to strengthen Ghana’s health system in the coming year, including expanding health infrastructure, improving service delivery, and advancing preventive healthcare.

The minister urged Ghanaians to adopt healthy lifestyles and support national health programs aimed at disease prevention and promotion.