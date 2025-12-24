ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cedi appreciates on Christmas eve, sells at GHS12.45 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.36 on interbank

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
CediRates Spotlight Cedi appreciates on Christmas eve, sells at GHS12.45 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.36 on interbank
WED, 24 DEC 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced appreciation in value against the US dollar on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, recording an average buying rate of GHS11.24 and a selling rate of GHS11.82.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.10 for dollar purchases and GHS12.45 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS11.34 for buying and GHS11.36 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS15.06 for buying and GHS15.91 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS15.31.

The Euro is also trading at GHS13.14 for buying and GHS13.90 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS13.37.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS11.38 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS15.30 each for remittances from the US or UK.

For the Euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS13.36 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS12.22 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school

22 minutes ago

Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo Over 10,000 businesses register for govt support under 24-hour economy – Rashid...

22 minutes ago

Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders

22 minutes ago

Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Korle Bu Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory a...

22 minutes ago

Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertilizer distribution Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertiliz...

22 minutes ago

Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ‘death trap’ Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ...

1 hour ago

Spain sweltered through its hottest summer on record last year, contributing to destructive wildfires across several regions - MIGUEL RIOPA, AFP Wildfire kills 12 in southern Spain as victims found in vehicles

1 hour ago

Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Council Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Counci...

1 hour ago

GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise

2 hours ago

VIOLENCE SHUTS DOWN ZOHE E.P. SCHOOL IN YENDI Gun shots shut down Zohe E.P. School in Yendi as headteacher assaulted

Just in....
body-container-line