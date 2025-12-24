NACOC intensifies surveillance at public events during festive season

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has announced plans to intensify surveillance at nightclubs, entertainment venues, pubs, and public events nationwide throughout the festive season.

This initiative forms part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse, trafficking, and the distribution of illicit substances, particularly during periods of increased social activity and large public gatherings.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr. Francis Opoku Amoah, Acting Director, Public Affairs and International Relations, NACOC, said the festive season often brought heightened risks of drug abuse.

It said the Commission was committed to safeguarding public health, safety, and security through targeted enforcement and education.

The statement said operations would be carried out, where necessary, in collaboration with other law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

It added that key focus areas included detecting and preventing the sale and use of illicit substances, ensuring compliance with national narcotics laws and regulations, and educating patrons and operators on the dangers of drug abuse.

“NACOC therefore urges venue owners, managers, and event organisers to cooperate fully with authorised officers and to take proactive measures to ensure their premises remain drug-free,” it stressed.

The statement said members of the public were also urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug use or trafficking.

The Commission assured the public that all operations would be conducted professionally, with full respect for human rights, while maintaining a firm stance against narcotic-related offences.

“Working together, we can ensure a safe, healthy, and enjoyable festive season for all,” the statement added.

GNA