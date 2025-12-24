Security agencies told to leverage National Signals Bureau for enhanced intelligence-led operations

Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, has called on all security agencies to utilize the National Signals Bureau (NSB) to enhance intelligence gathering and improve response times.

He emphasised that the facility is a shared resource for all security agencies, enabling them to respond more swiftly and effectively.

“This facility is here to support you, it is not just for the NSB, but is designed to help you gather intelligence collaboratively and operate more efficiently in your daily duties,” he said.

Speaking at the commissioning of the NSB Bono Regional Command in Sunyani, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak stressed that the facility was established for the benefit of citizens, noting that national development could only thrive in a peaceful environment.

“This command is part of the government's commitment to building the framework necessary to secure the peace our country needs to grow,” he added.

The Minister encouraged the public to embrace the new command, support its personnel and see it as a shared asset for their collective security.

Also speaking at the event, COP Abdul-Razak Osman, National Security Coordinator, noted that modern security is no longer defined solely by visible crime or traditional conflict but “Today, security is shaped by intelligence, how it is gathered, analysed, and acted upon,” he said.

He acknowledged Ghana's current peace but cautioned that peace must be actively protected.

“Modern threats are complex, often invisible and technologically driven, that's why intelligence and early warning systems are now the backbone of our security architecture.”

COP Osman pointed out the Bono region's security challenges, including illegal mining, cross-regional crime, cyber fraud, land disputes, and the proliferation of arms.

Dr George Atta-Boateng, Director-General of the NSB, described the Bono Region as a strategic economic and transit zone.

He highlighted its vital agricultural value chains, commercial hubs, transport corridors, digital infrastructure, and expanding urban areas all of which demand intelligent, locally grounded and technologically advanced security systems.

The NSB facility aims to strengthen regional coordination, enhance intelligence collection and analysis, support security operations, and provide a highly secure environment for sensitive and classified activities,” Dr. Atta-Boateng explained.

GNA