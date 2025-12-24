Node Eight launches 8th AI Lab to drive homegrown AI research, products and skills development in Ghana

Node Eight has officially launched the Eight AI Lab, an innovation hub dedicated to researching, building and deploying artificial intelligence solutions tailored to Ghana’s development needs.

Speaking in an interview at the launch, Brian Dzansi Dzidefo, the Executive Director, explained that the Lab operates as an internal innovation lab within Node Eight, focusing on four core areas: applied AI research, AI product development, professional training, and policy and research recommendations for the government.

According to him, the lab is driven by the belief that artificial intelligence must be grounded in everyday realities and local contexts to deliver meaningful impact. “What we are trying to focus on is using AI research to see how artificial intelligence can be applied in our everyday lives, building products with AI, and training professionals on how to use and build AI tools,” he said.

He added that the fourth pillar of the lab’s work is to provide evidence-based policy and research recommendations to support the responsible development and use of AI in Ghana.

The Eight AI Lab began operations at the beginning of the year and has already recorded significant milestones in research and product development. Mr Dzidefo disclosed that the lab’s first research project explored the use of deep learning to help the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) detect illegal power connections.

“One of our team members is leading a research project on how Deep Learning can help ECG to identify illegal connections,” he noted, describing it as an example of how AI can support efficiency and revenue protection in public institutions.

Beyond research, the lab has already developed and deployed two AI-powered products currently in use. The first is Jesi AI, a generative artificial intelligence tool designed to support teaching and learning using the current Ghanaian education curriculum.

Mr Dzidefo explained that Jesi AI helps teachers plan lessons and generate questions in line with the current Ghanaian curriculum, while also enabling students to learn independently. Students can ask the AI to explain concepts in a Ghanaian context and generate practice questions to prepare for examinations.

He revealed that the tool has gained significant traction since its release, with about 10,000 students and over 2,000 teachers currently using the platform.

The second product, Nouritrack, is a health application that integrates AI to support the early detection of child malnutrition. The system allows health workers to take photographs of children using a mobile application, after which an AI model analyses the images to determine whether the child is malnourished.

Mr Dzidefo said the innovation addresses a major public health challenge, as many children with micronutrient deficiencies appear physically normal and are often missed during early screening. “A lot of children are nutritionally affected very early, but it is only when they start falling sick that they are taken to the hospital,” he explained.

He added that delayed detection contributes to high levels of stunting and long-term developmental challenges such as memory and learning challenges. Early detection, he noted, makes it possible to apply interventions that can reverse malnutrition.

Nouritrack is currently being deployed at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra, the facility historically associated with the first identification of kwashiorkor in Ghana. The lab is working closely with the hospital’s nutrition department to train and refine the AI model.

According to Mr Dzidefo, the system has achieved about 90 per cent accuracy so far when compared with medical screening by doctors, and further improvements are ongoing. Plans are also underway to use the technology in schools to support early intervention.

In addition to product development, the Eight AI Lab is rolling out structured training programmes to build local capacity in data analytics and artificial intelligence. The lab is currently training young people in data analytics as a foundation, with plans to transition selected trainees into advanced AI programmes.

The lab is also targeting professionals across various sectors. Mr Dzidefo disclosed that over 600 teachers have already been trained through workshops on how to use AI tools to improve teaching and productivity.

He stressed that effective use of AI goes beyond asking questions in chatbots. “You have to know how to prompt the AI properly and how to verify the output before using it,” he said, adding that this critical approach is a key part of the lab’s training philosophy.

Looking ahead, Brian said the lab intends to expand its engagement with the public in the coming year, showcase its products more widely, and support organisations and individuals to build capacity in AI usage.

He emphasised the importance of partnerships with government and private institutions, particularly in accessing and co-creating data sets needed for AI research and deployment. “For us to be successful, we need access to data, and that requires collaboration,” he said.

The launch, he noted, is an open invitation for collaboration. The lab is ready to work with organisations that have existing challenges suitable for AI deployment, those seeking to train staff to improve productivity, or institutions interested in analysing data for insights.

Mr Dzidefo concluded that owning Ghana’s AI narrative requires collective effort, adding that the AI Lab is committed to working with stakeholders across sectors to ensure AI development in Ghana is inclusive, practical and locally driven.