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Wed, 24 Dec 2025 Feature Article

A Quick Note to Simon Squibb - Who Has Garnered 2.7 Million Facebook Followers By Making Dreams Come True For Randomly Selected People Chanced Upon

A Quick Note to Simon Squibb - Who Has Garnered 2.7 Million Facebook Followers By Making Dreams Come True For Randomly Selected People Chanced Upon

Merry Christmas, Mr Squibb. Bless you for making the dreams of so many individuals come true - and garnered 2.7 million followers on Facebook fascinated by posts of those you surprise with offers to help make their dreams come true - in videoed chance encounters in cities across the globe. Great stuff. Cool.

It strikes me that you could offset some of your platform's carbon footprint by asking your 2.7 million followers to support a new conservation-through-ecotourism project in the Kwahu Mountains of Ghana's Eastern Region. Your platform could twin schools in the UK and Europe with their counterparts in Ghana, to access the project's planetarium and view the artefacts in its museum, using virtual reality headsets.

They could also experience and enjoy online birds'-eye views of what is a unique biodiversity-rich upland evergreen rainforest threatened by hunters, that is also a living laboratory on which online environmental educational courses will be based, and, best of all, be able to strike cross-cultural, life-changing friendships. Your platform could livestream all those fascinating aspects of the project and attract yet more eyeballs on top, as a value-creation bonus, like no other. Cool.

The said upland evergreen rainforest conservation-through-ecotourism project is being implemented in a joint venture partnership between the Doedens family that owns one of Holland's biggest adventure park companies, and Mulch Company Limited, led by its brilliant CEO and Ghana's leading ethical green entrepreneur and passionate road-racing cycling enthusiast, Mr Eugene Kofi Boakye-Yiadom, and the Kwahu Traditional Council. Technical partners are NeverRest Ever Data Technology and Data-Driven Monitoring Solutions, Tree Organisation (Florida), which has expertise in global forest conservation, Bush Wise (South Africa), who are experts in eco-tourism training and wildlife management, with additional expert knowledge provided by Professor Wazi Apoh, a well-regarded university lecturer whose expertise is in establishing museums and cultural institutions.

The project will use virtual reality headsets as an educational tool for environmental courses for participating schools nationwide, and is planned to have a planetarium with an attached museum filled with historical artefacts curated by Professor Wazi Apoh. It will also have tree-canopy-level rustic luxury ecolodges built on stilts connected by canopy walkways and become a green economic pillar for towns and villages in its catchment area.

Doable?
Yours sincerely, Kofi Thompson

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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