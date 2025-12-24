A Quick Note and Heartfelt Tribute to "Let's Learn" and its Wonderful Community

Dear members, earlier today, I commented on a post shared by our hardworking and generous-hearted group administrator, the ever-optimistic Ms. Mary Smith - the opening paragraph of which I quote here for those who are yet to view it for timezone reasons, lol: "Mary dearest, ideally, all children on the planet ought to be given the opportunity to express themselves in art classes. It's an oft-neglected key to unlocking the pivotal virtue of self-belief." End of quote.

I have penned this missive to Mary Smith and the entire membership of our "Let's Learn: Promoting education and empowerment in developing countries" community, to extend my warmest wishes. May this holiday season bring joy and peace to all who celebrate Christmas, and Happy Holidays to those who observe other traditions.

As we step into 2026, may it be a year of breakthroughs for each and every one of you. May your endeavours be blessed with success, and may your lives be filled with happiness, health, and prosperity.

Speaking personally, for me, it's beyond doubt that our Mary is a marvellous human being. She has been a cherished online friend, who is metaphorically an illuminating treasure from whom I've learnt so much over the years, since our days as volunteers on the now-defunct Dutch online volunteering platform, Nabuur.com, decades ago. We go back yonks, don't we, Mary dearest, lol?

Merry Christmas to all our group's members. One hopes that you do all enjoy the yuletide break wherever in the world you are! Best wishes all round!