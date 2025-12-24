Dear Nephew Ato-Kwamena Markin, Stop Projecting Your Dreamful Wishes on Eto Kwame Gonja

Dear Beloved Nephew: I have often told you and your friends and fellow truckers of the Elephant Party that the most significant stumbling block to your resonant electoral success at the polls, both during our general elections and our byelections, is your inexcusable naivety to facilely and cavalierly suppose that your main and your most formidable political opponents are your own brothers and sisters in the apparently and the seemingly Sisyphean Battle for the salutary and the progressive development of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana. Your Identical Twin Siblings, I had meant to say.

Which is why you seem to be hallucinatorily obsessed and fixated with such rhetorical pabulum as the following: “The people did not bring you back to watch you preside over a government of removals and retribution. They brought you back because they believed and they hoped that you had learned from the past and would deliver transformation in the present” (See “Ghanaians didn't vote for you to preside over removals, retribution — Afenyo-Markin tells Mahama on one year anniversary” Modernghana.com 12/8/25).

Now, these are the sorry-assed effusions of a mentally fatigued and a hopelessly defeated politician. It is rancid and irredeemably suicidal in thrust and the sort of political self-degradation that is apt to find the leadership of the country’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) stuck in the ruts and the arid margins of presidential and parliamentary minority status for quite a considerable while, unless Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja’s “Inscrutable Divine Providence” miraculously intervenes to save Ghanaian citizens and Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic “Shithole” Republic from another apocalyptic type of the Ethno-Geo-Tribal Boondoggle and Travesty that was the Yogbonwura’s so-called Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) Gravy-Train of the Gonja-West native’s first Jubilee House’s Incarnation.

So far, though, there is absolutely no sign or indication that this is apt to occur anytime in the offing. I mean the Biblical and the proverbial handwriting on the wall. You see, any New Patriotic Party stalwart or operative worthy of his/her weight in salt, as it were, must be clinically delusional to even evanescently suppose that it was actually the Ghanaian electorate that “brought back” the Mahama and the Johnson “The Bui Dam Woyome” Asiedu-Nketia Posse to Jubilee House or the Presidency, and not the ballot-snatching propaganda proclamation of Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, the Orwellian Squealer and the so-called National Information Officer of the Eagle-Squat Green-and-White Akatamanso Umbrella Party.

All of which goes to show us that, even as Yours Truly has been saying all along, that is, in the wake of the apocalyptic Electoral Tsunami that slammed into and literally ripped apart the turbulently listing Team “Issaka” Bawumia’s Man-of-War last December, literally shattering the latter into smithereens, Vanguard Elephant Party leaders like My Dear and Beloved Nephew Ato-Kwamena Markin are still stuck smack in suspended-animation mode of a daze and a torpor that is “inscrutably” far from recovery from their near-fatal funk of irreparable defeat, much less be able to soberly figure out precisely why the “Issaka” Bawumia Oceanliner effectively ran aground, after the latter had been senselessly torpedoed by Missile Mahama from the Anopheles Mosquito-designed Seikwa Submarine.

You see, Beloved Nephew, the Ballot-Snatching Thugs and Cannibals who gate-crashed their way smack back into the Jean Adukwei Mensa-presided erstwhile Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), on the Dantesque night of December 7, 2024, that is, exactly one year and a week ago, had actually executed this treasonous act of democratic sacrilege being herein rapturously applauded by My Dear, Beloved Nephew, Osabarima Nana Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, had unarguably and euphorically desecrated the credibility and the integrity of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican Constitution, expressly and fundamentally because they preferred the criminal intervention of a perennially and an incorrigibly coup-plotting government with a scabrous electioneering-campaign platform and a national policy agenda of politically motivated “removals” and “retribution,” to one whose pilot and his team of copilots and absent-minded stewards had resorted to behaving like demigods and a demiurge who had decidedly and effectively become a virtual law unto themselves, and were literally living far and over and above official accountability in the manner historically ascribed to France’s King Louis, XIV, and an inexcusably reprehensible behavioral foible which the putative Doyen of Gold Coast and Postcolonial Ghanaian Politics, Dr. J B Danquah, once accused his former political mentee and protege and, subsequently, archnemesis of having insufferably become or made of himself.

The practical reality of “Poetic Justice,” in classical Shakespearean parlance, which My Dear Beloved Nephew Ato-Kwamena Afenyo-Markin flatly and ironically refuses to concede is that “removals” and “retributions” are not necessarily in of themselves “unethical” but, rather, unarguably relative to the contexts in which they are strategically deployed. Which simply means that “removals” and “retributions” ought to be strictly and morally envisaged within the context of causative analysis. That is, it is incongruously akin to mounting a strong argument on behalf of the uncompromising need to punish official corruption as a salutary and a progressive disciplinary measure for the impartial enforcement of the sacred rules of official accountability, while at the same time vehemently decrying disciplinary measures condignly imposed on prime culprits of official corruption, such former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was widely accused of having done in the globally infamous case of the alleged money laundering racket and the legally unaccountable stashing of millions of dollars and an assortment of liquid cash or hard currency in the domestic vaults of Ms. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah is, of course, the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor relative and confidante and former Akufo-Addo-appointed Minister of Sanitation, forced to resign her ministerial portfolio under circumstances that may Ghanaian citizens thought ought to have landed her in the slammer for quite a considerable while, but was literally let off the hook with scarcely even the proverbial slap on the back of her hand, or a tap on her wrist, a major administrative hamartia or flaw that may very well have immensely and almost irreparably dented the image and the hitherto long-established reputation of the former Agyekum-Kufuor-appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice as an “incorruptible” politician and statesman of rarefied integrity. We are, of course, referring to the twice consecutively elected President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It is also stereotypically presumptuous for The Winneba Safohene to so cavalierly attempt to predict or second-guess the judgment of future generations of historians and scholars on the governance track record of the twice, nonconsecutively elected President John Dramani Mahama. Even more luridly condescending and downright patronizing is My Dear Beloved Nephew Ato-Kwamena Afenyo-Markin’s “schoolmasterish” call on the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, to “put your foot down” by ignoring undue pressure from National Democratic Congress hardliners and the implacably vindictive associates and minions of Yagbonwura Kwame Gonja. Reads pathetically like an unsolicited romantic epistle to Yours Truly as to make one wonder whether the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Minority Leader is also the official image-making consultant to the Gonja Mafia Generalissimo.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]