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Wed, 24 Dec 2025 Tragedy

Two dead, 12 injured in crash on Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway

  Wed, 24 Dec 2025
Two dead, 12 injured in crash on Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway

A fatal road accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway, leading to the death of two individuals and injuring twelve others.

The collision, which involved a Toyota Corolla (GS 2455-25) and a Sprinter bus (WR 316-24), took place around 5:11 a.m. near Abakam, a town situated along the busy highway.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), firefighters from the Elmina Fire Station quickly responded to the distress call, arriving at the crash scene within minutes.

The team worked swiftly to secure the area, clear debris, and prevent further accidents, ensuring the highway was safe for ongoing traffic.

Of the twelve people involved in the crash, four victims were transported to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Hospital. Tragically, two of them succumbed to their injuries shortly after admission.

The remaining ten individuals were transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, as investigations are still ongoing.

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