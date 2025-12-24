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Wed, 24 Dec 2025 Education

Matron, cook arrested over alleged diversion of students’ food at Awaso STEM SHS

  Wed, 24 Dec 2025
Matron, cook arrested over alleged diversion of students’ food at Awaso STEM SHS

Police in the Western North Region have arrested the matron and a cook of Awaso STEM Senior High School over the alleged diversion of food supplies meant for students to a private residence.

The suspects, identified as Nyamadi Benedicta and a cook attached to the school, were picked up by the Sehwi Bekwai Police Command following intelligence that large quantities of school food items had been secretly transported to a house at Atronsu in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality.

A police operation based on the tip-off led to the recovery of 21 bags of rice, six gallons of cooking oil, 40 tins of tomatoes, four boxes of milk, a bag of sugar, and assorted foodstuffs including maize, millet and gari.

Confirming the development, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Sebastian Obeng, said his office alerted the police after tracking the missing supplies to the private residence. He noted that the swift intervention resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the retrieval of items intended to feed students of the school.

Mr Obeng issued a stern warning to heads and staff of schools across the municipality, stressing that any individual found diverting food meant for students would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

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