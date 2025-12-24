New Global Info Analytics poll shows growing momentum for Ken Agyapong in NPP flagbearer race

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia remains in the lead in the race to become the New Patriotic Party’s next presidential candidate, but a new poll shows Kennedy Agyapong gaining significant ground as the contest begins to tighten.

The survey, conducted by Global Info Analytics under a likely voters model, places Dr Bawumia at 45%, edging closer to the 50% mark. Mr Agyapong follows with 31%, reflecting a notable rise in support and signalling growing momentum ahead of the party’s primaries.

Dr Bryan Acheampong trails with three percent, while Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong register no measurable support in the poll. An additional 11 per cent of respondents said their preferred candidate was undisclosed, while 9 per cent remained undecided.

The findings suggest a race that is becoming more competitive, even as Dr Bawumia maintains a clear lead.

Analysts say the growing share of undecided and undisclosed voters could still influence the final outcome as campaigns intensify.

The New Patriotic Party is set to elect its presidential candidate on January 31, 2026. With months to go, all five aspirants are expected to step up their engagements, making the contest one of the most closely watched internal elections in the party’s history.