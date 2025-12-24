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NPP’s struggle due to politics driven by personal ambition rather than national interest—Ken Agyapong

  Wed, 24 Dec 2025
NPP NPP’s struggle due to politics driven by personal ambition rather than national interest—Ken Agyapong
WED, 24 DEC 2025

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong believes the struggles of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) now are due to the consequences of politics driven by personal ambition rather than national interest.

He believes that but for people’s personal interests, the party would have presented a candidate who could win them the 2024 elections.

However, they went for a candidate whom they were sure of getting appointments and juicy deals from, and that ended the party in opposition.

He believes that until national interest is put above personal interest in the party, the NPP will continue to struggle.

Kennedy Agyapong made this known when he was addressing delegates in the Ashanti Region.

“At least ten individuals were promised the running mate position, and today we are witnessing the consequences of politics driven by personal ambition rather than national interest.

"The fundamental question remains: with the vast land and natural resources at our disposal, why are we still unable to create sustainable jobs for our people? Leadership must shift from the pursuit of positions to the delivery of opportunities,” he said.

-mynewsgh

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