NPP can recover, but repeating Bawumia will make it difficult — Bryan Acheampong

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bryan Acheampong, has expressed optimism that the party can recover from its 2024 election defeat.

He, however, noted that doing so with the same presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will be difficult.

The NPP lost the 2024 general elections to the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama by a margin of more than 1.6 million votes.

The opposition party had hoped to break the country's eight-year jinx of governance but suffered significant losses across several regions.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV, Dr Acheampong argued that the electoral outcome showed a clear gap between party strength and candidate appeal.

“Our presidential candidate alone got about 350,000 votes less than our parliamentary candidates, which tells you there was a candidate issue beyond the party,” he said.

He cited the party’s poor regional performance as further evidence that repeating the same candidate would not significantly change outcomes.

“In seven regions of this country, the NPP could not win a single presidential constituency, including Savannah, where President Mahama won three constituencies in our candidate’s home zone,” he noted.

Dr Acheampong stressed that even though Ghanaians may forgive the party for past governance failures, overcoming what he described as candidate challenges would be much harder if the NPP fails to change course ahead of the next election.