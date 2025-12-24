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AMA to collect tolls, fees throughout Christmas and New Year

By Enock Akonnor
Social News AMA to collect tolls, fees throughout Christmas and New Year
WED, 24 DEC 2025

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that it will continue the collection of approved tolls and fees throughout the Christmas and New Year festivities, including weekends, as part of measures to sustain essential city services during the peak holiday season.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Assembly said the decision targets traders, transport operators, and market users, noting that increased commercial and social activities during the festive period require uninterrupted service delivery, particularly in sanitation and public safety.

To support this effort, the AMA has activated 24-hour sanitation and security operations across the metropolis.

These include continuous waste evacuation, routine clean-ups, rapid response to sanitation-related incidents, and enforcement support at key public spaces such as markets, transport terminals, and major road corridors.

The Assembly urged all stakeholders to comply fully with its regulations in line with existing bye-laws.

These include the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) Bye-laws, 2017, which require commercial vehicles operating from approved stations to pay daily tolls; provisions governing lorry park fees that mandate drivers to pay prescribed charges upon entry and receive tickets; and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (Public Markets) Bye-laws, 2017, which regulate tenancy arrangements in public markets and require the issuance and production of official proof of payment.

AMA further encouraged members of the public to insist on official receipts or tickets for all payments made and to report any unauthorised fee collections to the appropriate Assembly offices.

The Assembly also appealed to residents and visitors to cooperate with authorised AMA officers and partner agencies, and to support city cleanliness by using approved waste disposal points and avoiding practices that contribute to choked drains and flooding.

The statement was signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, on behalf of the Metro Chief Executive.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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