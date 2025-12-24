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DVLA ordered to maintain existing number plate system pending court case

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Social News DVLA ordered to maintain existing number plate system pending court case
WED, 24 DEC 2025

The High Court has directed the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to put on hold any changes to Ghana’s vehicle number plate system, effectively preserving the current arrangement for now.

The order was issued after licensed embossers, led by BEMENCO Embossment Ltd, accused the DVLA of sidelining them in favour of a single contractor for both production and embossment of number plates.

VEMAG argues that the Authority failed to follow procurement laws by not advertising the contract or seeking approval to sole-source it. They further claim that consultations on the proposed digital plate system were abruptly halted, despite earlier assurances.

The association warned that the DVLA’s actions threaten thousands of jobs nationwide, noting that its members collectively employ more than 3,000 people.

They also raised concerns that motorists could face delays in vehicle registration if the injunction disrupts plate supply at the start of 2026.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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