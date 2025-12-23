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Five-year tenure will make Ghanaians suffer under wicked President — Hassan Ayariga

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Founder and Leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga
TUE, 23 DEC 2025
Founder and Leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga

Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has opposed proposals to extend Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years.

The multiple presidential candidate cautioned that such a move could worsen the suffering of citizens under poor leadership.

The proposal forms part of recommendations submitted by the Constitution Review Committee to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on Monday, December 22.

The committee also suggested reducing the presidential age limit from 40 to 30 years.

Sharing his thoughts on Accra-based Metro TV on Tuesday, Mr. Ayariga argued that extending the presidential term poses serious risks, especially if a bad leader is elected.

“In a situation where we have a very bad president, are we going to wait for 10 years for that person to leave office? A five-year term will make Ghanaians suffer under a wicked president,” he cautioned.

He dismissed arguments that a longer tenure would improve governance, insisting that leadership failure is not about time but commitment and accountability.

“There are instances where people were given eight years and nothing happened, so it’s not about giving more time. If you are not serious in four years, you won’t be serious in five or even six years,” Mr. Ayariga stressed.

The 2024 APC flagbearer also kicked against proposals to reduce the country’s presidential age requirement from 40 to 30 years, arguing that people at age 30 may not have acquired the life and governance experience needed to lead the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kweeku | 12/24/2025 7:48:10 AM

Why focus on the negative. In anyway the probability Ghanaians electing tyrannical president is slim whilst the person entrusted our collective sovereigntyis by the people. Reason he needs sufficient period to execute his mandate.

Comments2
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