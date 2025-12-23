ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Interior Ministry reviews Nalerigu curfew, sets time from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective December 23

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Minister for Interior Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak
TUE, 23 DEC 2025
Minister for Interior Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

The Ministry of the Interior has reviewed the curfew imposed on Nalerigu Township and its environs in the North East Region, adjusting the hours to 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.

The new curfew takes effect from Tuesday, December 23, following advice from the National Security Council and approval by Executive Instrument.

The review comes days after an earlier restriction that ran from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am was imposed amid rising security concerns in the area.

“Government urges Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area,” a statement from the ministry said in part.

The Interior Ministry, however, maintained a total ban on the possession of arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons, warning that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

It also upheld restrictions on the movement of motorbikes, the wearing of smocks, the sale of fuel in containers, and unlawful assembly within the affected areas.

Nalerigu has witnessed heightened tensions in recent weeks, with reports of arson attacks on houses and threats of further violence which when prompted the Inspector General of Police to deploy reinforcement teams and armoured vehicles.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Spain sweltered through its hottest summer on record last year, contributing to destructive wildfires across several regions - MIGUEL RIOPA, AFP Wildfire kills 12 in southern Spain as victims found in vehicles

20 minutes ago

Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Council Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Counci...

24 minutes ago

GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise

52 minutes ago

VIOLENCE SHUTS DOWN ZOHE E.P. SCHOOL IN YENDI Gun shots shut down Zohe E.P. School in Yendi as headteacher assaulted

9 hours ago

Ghanas development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justice Ghana's development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justic...

9 hours ago

National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong familys claim National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong ...

9 hours ago

KMA Boss Kumasi: KMA directs closure of commercial activities for July 11 metro-wide clea...

9 hours ago

We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim

9 hours ago

9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local Government Minister 9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local...

10 hours ago

A file photo showing Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) riding on the back of pickup trucks in Kidal, Mali on April 26, 2026. - AFP Mali rebels attack convoy of Russian reinforcements headed to besieged military ...

Just in....
body-container-line