Interior Ministry reviews Nalerigu curfew, sets time from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective December 23

The Ministry of the Interior has reviewed the curfew imposed on Nalerigu Township and its environs in the North East Region, adjusting the hours to 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.

The new curfew takes effect from Tuesday, December 23, following advice from the National Security Council and approval by Executive Instrument.

The review comes days after an earlier restriction that ran from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am was imposed amid rising security concerns in the area.

“Government urges Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area,” a statement from the ministry said in part.

The Interior Ministry, however, maintained a total ban on the possession of arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons, warning that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

It also upheld restrictions on the movement of motorbikes, the wearing of smocks, the sale of fuel in containers, and unlawful assembly within the affected areas.

Nalerigu has witnessed heightened tensions in recent weeks, with reports of arson attacks on houses and threats of further violence which when prompted the Inspector General of Police to deploy reinforcement teams and armoured vehicles.