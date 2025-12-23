We’re committed to providing adequate security during festive season — Police

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has assured residents of heightened security across the metropolis during the festive season.

The police urged the public to remain vigilant, secure their personal belongings, and report any suspicious activity during the season.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, December 23, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order across the Greater Accra Region throughout the Christmas season and beyond.

“The command assures the general public of its commitment to protecting lives and properties, particularly during public gatherings and major events and during before and after festive celebrations,” she said.

The assurance follows a series of operations that led to the arrest of suspects involved in theft, fraud, and other criminal activities in Accra.

Supt. Obeng detailed a recent operation during the Diaspora Summit 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre, where a suspected serial thief, Regan Kwesi Addo, alias Morgan Addo, was arrested for stealing ATM cards and other valuables from participants.

“An undercover operation was mounted at the venue to enhance surveillance and ensure the safety of participants, during which officers identified and arrested the suspect,” Supt. Obeng explained.

The police said preliminary investigations show the suspect used deceptive methods at ATM points and during breaks at conference events to steal cards and other valuables.

Eight ATM cards recovered from his residence have been retained for further investigation, with banks being contacted to trace the rightful owners.