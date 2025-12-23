ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’re committed to providing adequate security during festive season — Police

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command
TUE, 23 DEC 2025
Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has assured residents of heightened security across the metropolis during the festive season.

The police urged the public to remain vigilant, secure their personal belongings, and report any suspicious activity during the season.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, December 23, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order across the Greater Accra Region throughout the Christmas season and beyond.

“The command assures the general public of its commitment to protecting lives and properties, particularly during public gatherings and major events and during before and after festive celebrations,” she said.

The assurance follows a series of operations that led to the arrest of suspects involved in theft, fraud, and other criminal activities in Accra.

Supt. Obeng detailed a recent operation during the Diaspora Summit 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre, where a suspected serial thief, Regan Kwesi Addo, alias Morgan Addo, was arrested for stealing ATM cards and other valuables from participants.

“An undercover operation was mounted at the venue to enhance surveillance and ensure the safety of participants, during which officers identified and arrested the suspect,” Supt. Obeng explained.

The police said preliminary investigations show the suspect used deceptive methods at ATM points and during breaks at conference events to steal cards and other valuables.

Eight ATM cards recovered from his residence have been retained for further investigation, with banks being contacted to trace the rightful owners.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 minutes ago

VIOLENCE SHUTS DOWN ZOHE E.P. SCHOOL IN YENDI Gun shots shut down Zohe E.P. School in Yendi as headteacher assaulted

8 hours ago

Ghanas development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justice Ghana's development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justic...

8 hours ago

National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong familys claim National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong ...

8 hours ago

KMA Boss Kumasi: KMA directs closure of commercial activities for July 11 metro-wide clea...

8 hours ago

We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim

8 hours ago

9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local Government Minister 9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local...

9 hours ago

A file photo showing Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) riding on the back of pickup trucks in Kidal, Mali on April 26, 2026. - AFP Mali rebels attack convoy of Russian reinforcements headed to besieged military ...

9 hours ago

Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges govt Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges gov't

9 hours ago

NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation

9 hours ago

Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for rearing — Agric Minister Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for r...

Just in....
body-container-line