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Police arrest suspected serial robber targeting public events in Accra

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Police arrest suspected serial robber targeting public events in Accra
TUE, 23 DEC 2025

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a suspected serial robber believed to target participants at major public events in Accra.

The arrest followed complaints of missing personal belongings during the Diaspora Summit 2025 held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, December 19.

Police say the suspect had blended into the crowd by posing as a legitimate participant at the event, using official accreditation to avoid detection.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, December 23, Director of Public Affairs at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, said, “An undercover operation was mounted at the venue to enhance surveillance and ensure the safety of participants, during which officers identified and arrested Regan Kwesi Addo, alias Morgan Addo.”

She said the suspect is on the police wanted list for several stealing offences within the Greater Accra Police Divisional Command and was unable to give a credible explanation for his presence at the event.

Preliminary investigations, according to the police, revealed that the suspect uses deceptive tactics at ATM points, where he pretends to assist victims experiencing transaction difficulties before swapping their cards.

“He allegedly manipulates situations at ATM locations to make transactions difficult for users, then approaches them under the pretext of offering help and swaps their ATM cards,” Supt. Obeng stated.

A search conducted at the suspect’s residence at Ashale Botwe led to the retrieval of eight ATM cards belonging to different individuals, including cards issued by GCB, Absa, GT Bank and Fidelity Bank.

The police said the recovered cards have been retained as exhibits and the respective banks will be engaged to help trace the rightful owners as investigations continue.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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