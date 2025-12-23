Political parties will not even allow one person go for three terms — Prof H.K. Prempeh

Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has stated that Ghanaians generally have no appetite for a third presidential term.

Following the comeback of President John Mahama, many, particularly the New Patriotic Party claims he intends to change the constitution and run for another term.

However, according to the constitutional lawyer, both the Constitution and political party dynamics firmly block such a possibility.

The Constitution, under Article 66(2), restricts a president to two terms, a provision the committee says remains clear, settled and widely supported by the public.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Prof. H.K. Prempeh said the committee did not receive any proposal to tamper with presidential term limits.

“There’s no demand for it. Every survey we’ve had in Ghana says people don’t want it,” he stated, noting that political parties themselves serve as a strong safeguard against extended tenures.

“It is not only constitutions that protect term limits. One of the strongest protections of term limits in Ghana are the political parties. There’s a long line waiting, so which party will sit there and allow one person to stay beyond two terms?” he asked.

Prof. H.K. Prempeh said the committee also rejected calls to amend the Constitution to clarify the term limit provision because the framers were clear in their choice of words.

Meanwhile, the committee proposed the reduction of the age limit from 40 to 30 years and also proposed that the four-year tenure be increased to five years to allow more time for policy implementation.