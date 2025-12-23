Atebubu Amantin MCE raises alarm over rising drug abuse among youth

The Atebubu Amantin Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Masud Musah Ayarba Thomas, has expressed serious concern about the increasing use of drugs among young people in the municipality.

He raised the issue during his sessional address at the assembly’s last ordinary meeting for the year, held in Atebubu.

“Drug use among the youth continues to be a major concern. The youth indulge in excessive abuse of drugs such as tramadol, weed and even sniffing of super glue,” he said.

Hon Ayarba Thomas linked the growing drug abuse problem to rising social vices and assured the assembly that the Municipal Security Council is prepared to confront the situation head on.

He noted that sustained highway patrols by the military and the Formed Police Unit, with support from the Anti Robbery Unit of the Police and the National Investigations Bureau, have led to a decline in armed robbery cases along major roads in the municipality.

The MCE acknowledged the financial burden these security operations place on the assembly but stressed that the municipality will continue to provide the necessary support to maintain peace and security.