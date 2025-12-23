​Europe: The Self-Inflicted Collapse of a Civilization

“For centuries, Europe has brought the progress of other men to a halt and enslaved them for its own purposes and glory; for centuries, it has stifled virtually the whole of humanity in the name of a so-called 'spiritual adventure.” Look at it now: teetering between atomic destruction and spiritual disintegration.” - Frantz Fanon

The question of why a Pan-Africanist devotes time to analyzing European and geopolitical issues is a valid one. My answer is that the tectonic paradigm shifts in global geopolitics should interest all of us as they bear a direct link to how we in Africa will continue to live, either as eternal serfs to neocolonial powers or as strong, independent civilizational sovereigns.

The question that agitates my mind as I watch the real-time collapse of European civilization is: how do these physical and mental Lilliputians manage to conquer the whole world? More importantly, how did a people who managed such a monumental feat end up dismantling all their achievements of over 500 years within a few decades?

My astonishment led me to devote some time to analyzing what caused a civilization to crumble so rapidly and what lessons the European experience holds for Africa. I chronicled Europe’s demise in several articles, including these:

We watched European leaders meet again in Berlin a few days ago. As always, the chandeliers were polished, their suits well pressed, their pudgy faces well-mascared, protocols, pomp, and pageantry were dutifully observed, and even the delusional speeches were carefully spell-checked. The only thing firmly locked outside the conference hall was reality.

Out of this self-regarding gathering of imperial relics emerged a document so profoundly detached from material reality that one is compelled to ask what hallucinogenic substances were circulating through that room. Is it high-grade cocaine or the far more potent European narcotic, nostalgia for an empire that no longer exists?

What European leaders circulated was not a peace plan. It was a fantasy script worthy of a Nollywood production. It was a colonial fevered dream. A Versailles cosplay written by men and women who confused moral posturing with power, rhetoric with battle tanks, and press releases with history.

The so-called “peace plan” demands that Russia, the country that has decisively won the war, capitulate. It insists that NATO put “boots on the ground” in Ukraine, that an 800,000-strong Ukrainian force be trained and sustained by Europe, that the United States provide de facto NATO’s Article 5-style guarantees, that Russia surrender territory, pay reparations from its frozen funds, and submit its leadership to judicial punishment.

One pauses here, not out of respect, but disbelief.

Mercifully, the buffoons did not demand that Putin be brought naked and shackled to a Berlin lamppost.

The most elementary question that even a kindergarten child would ask is: since when do losers dictate terms?

Since when do bankrupt empires issue ultimatums to battle-hardened adversaries? Since when did Europe, whose armies cannot recruit enough soldiers to defend its own borders, imagine itself capable of confronting a Russian military forged by sanctions, attrition, and an industrial-scale warfare the world has never witnessed?

As we watched the European intellectual Lilliputians smile for the cameras and backslap each other over their outstanding achievement, we can only conclude that the imbecilic leaders have lost the ability to distinguish between performance and power. It is evident that European cretinous Braniacs exist in their own bubble and continue to project their fevered imaginations onto the world.

One of my GoTo geopolitical analysts, Ray McGovern, correctly opined that: If you want to know what the Russians would do, listen to what they say.

He is right, as the Russians, from their president down to their spokespersons, have been very consistent in their demands and declarations.

The Russian state is not negotiating from a position of weakness. It is not pleading for ceasefires. It is not sending philosophers to conferences while outsourcing ammunition production to Asia. Russia is fighting, producing, adapting, and winning. Europe issues communiqués while it rations energy.

And yet, here they were, pathetic European leaders, scribbling demands as if they were in control of everything.

The truth is that Europe has no money. Its economies are hollowed out by deindustrialization, debt, and energy sabotage of its own making. Germany, the continent’s former engine, now runs on nostalgia and subsidized denial.

Europe has no manpower. Its societies are aging, fragmented, and are consumed by selfishness and addiction to every psychedelic drug available, which has made them allergic to sacrifice.

Despite its postures and bombastic braggadocio, Europe has no resources. Its energy lifelines were severed not by Moscow, but by European obedience to Washington. Its arms stockpiles are depleted. Its military production is laughably insufficient for high-intensity war. Britain is said to have ammunition for a two-week serious war

And yet, with the arrogance of a fading aristocracy, Europe speaks of 800,000 troops as if a press conference can conjure soldiers.

There is nothing remotely strategic in the declaration of the thoroughly chloroformed European leaders; all we see is necromancy.

Europe’s last remaining export is sanctimony, which it continues to substitute for power. Even in terminal decline, Europe continues to lecture the world on “rules-based order” while openly shredding international law. It screams about sovereignty while funding proxy wars. It demands accountability while exempting itself from its vast crimes in Iraq to Libya, from Afghanistan to Gaza.

As I argued in Europe’s Blood-Soaked Sanctimony, Europe’s moral language is not a virtue—it is a camouflage. It exists to obscure the fact that Europe no longer possesses the hard power to enforce its will.

Enfeebled and powerless, it resorts to theatrics of tribunals, reparations, declarations, and other forms of empty symbolic gestures.

Russia, however, does not operate in the seminar rooms of Brussels. It operates in the brutal grammar of power. And power, unlike European resolutions, does not care how loudly you virtue-signal.

Future historians will not say Europe fell because Russia defeated it. That would be too generous. As I recounted in How Europe committed Sepukku, history will record that Europe committed civilizational suicide. It will record that after five centuries of domination—built on conquest, slavery, genocide, and plunder - Europe finally encountered a world unwilling to be lectured, bullied, or managed.

And instead of adapting, Europe doubled down on arrogance. It mistook memory for might, it mistook moral noise for military capacity, and it mistook its past crimes for permanent entitlement.

In the article I wrote, “this is not a tragedy imposed from outside; it is a self-inflicted collapse. A civilization that forgot the source of its power and believed its own propaganda.” Europe’s rot was internal long before the first shot was fired in Ukraine.

The spectacular implosion of European civilization offers lessons that Africa must never ignore. We must observe the spectacle not with pity, but with clarity. Europe’s vast crimes are too gigantic for its demise to distress us.

Africa bore the brunt of Europe’s rise. The wealth that built those Berlin halls was extracted from African soil and African bodies. Our dispossession financed Europe’s five-hundred-year run.

And now that civilization is declining, unraveling under the weight of its contradictions. Africa must not cling to a sinking ship out of habit or fear.

The demise of Europe offers us the golden opportunity to reclaim our civilizational space. To build relationships based on mutual interest, not colonial nostalgia. This is the moment to wean ourselves from Europe’s orbit—intellectually, economically, culturally.

India, Iran, and China understood this. They engaged Europe without worshipping it, traded without surrendering sovereignty, and modernized without mimicking decay.

This is what we advocate that Africa must do. The collapse of Europe is not Africa’s tragedy. It is both a warning and an opening.

What happened in Berlin was not a peace conference. It was a wake, though the mourners had not yet realized whose corpse it was. Europe is not writing the future; it is annotating its past. And the world, long subjected to Europe’s violence and hypocrisy, is finally turning the page.

History is ruthless to civilizations that confuse arrogance for authority. Although many European thinkers wrote to warn of the impending disaster, complacent EU apparatchiks, drunk on arrogance and hubris, brushed off all the warning signs of a civilization in terminal decay. Europeans are about to learn the bitter lesson of the folly of fools in power.

We in Africa must ensure our continent does not sit in the same hall when the chandeliers finally fall.

Let’s give the last words to our profoundly insightful prophet, Franz Fanon, the last words: It is all too true, however, that we need a model, schemas, and examples. For many of us, the European model is the most elating. But we have seen in the preceding pages how misleading such an imitation can be. European achievements, technology, and lifestyles must stop tempting us and leading us astray.

When I look for man in European lifestyles and technology, I see a constant denial of man, an avalanche of murders.

Let us decide not to imitate Europe, tense our muscles and our brains in a new direction, and endeavor to invent a man in full, something Europe has been incapable of achieving.

Two centuries ago, a former European colony took it into its head to catch up with Europe. It has been so successful that the United States of America has become a monster where the flaws, sickness, and inhumanity of Europe have reached frightening proportions.

©️ Fẹ̀mi Akọ̀mọ̀‌làfẹ̀ (1st Dan)

(Farmer, Writer, Published Author, Essayist, Satirist, Social Commentator, Polemicist-General of the Pan-African Republic)

My Mission: Ignorantia et stultitia delendae sunt / Ignorance and stupidity must be destroyed.

I am an unapologetic Pan-Africanist who is unconditionally opposed to any form or manifestation of racism, fascism, and discrimination.

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