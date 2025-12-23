Transportation Costs In Ghana: How Long Must Commuters Suffer?

Every morning, millions of Ghanaians leave their homes with one simple objective: to get to work, school, hospitals, or markets safely and affordably. Yet for commuters travelling from Kasoa to Accra Central and other major corridors across the country, this basic necessity has become a daily nightmare. Passengers are now being forced to pay fares as high as GHS 20 for journeys that previously cost far less. This is not inflation. This is exploitation enabled by policy failure.

At a time when authorities continue to speak about economic recovery and stability, the lived reality of ordinary citizens tells a very different story. Transportation costs continue to rise uncontrollably, draining household incomes and pushing many families closer to financial collapse.

Transportation is the backbone of Ghana’s economy. When transport systems fail, productivity drops, businesses suffer, and inequality deepens. What we are witnessing today is not an unavoidable market outcome. It is the direct result of weak regulation, abandoned infrastructure, and years of poor planning.

Artificial Scarcity and Price Abuse

The excuse often given for high fares is vehicle scarcity. But scarcity does not occur by chance. Drivers are pulling off the roads because vehicle maintenance costs are unbearable, loan interest rates are punitive, spare parts are expensive, and poor roads destroy vehicles faster than they can be repaired. Instead of addressing these root causes, authorities have allowed commuters to absorb the shock.

With fewer vehicles on the road, those still operating exploit demand by charging arbitrary fares. Passengers have no bargaining power. Either you pay or you do not move.

Weak Regulation and Institutional Silence

Transport fares are supposedly regulated, yet enforcement is almost non-existent. Drivers openly charge above approved rates without fear of sanctions. This silence from regulatory institutions sends a dangerous message: exploitation is acceptable.

A worker earning a modest salary should not be forced to spend an excessive portion of their income just to commute. When regulators fail to act, hardship becomes normalized.

Abandoned Projects and Broken Roads

Across Ghana, billions of cedis have been spent on road and transport projects that remain abandoned, incomplete, or poorly maintained. These projects were meant to reduce congestion and operating costs. Instead, they stand as symbols of waste and weak accountability.

Bad roads increase fuel consumption, damage vehicles, and discourage drivers from operating on key routes. Fixing existing roads would immediately reduce transport costs, yet this obvious solution continues to be ignored.

The Human Cost

Higher transport costs translate directly into higher food prices, reduced access to healthcare, job insecurity, and declining quality of life. Women, low-income earners, students, and informal workers are the hardest hit. When transportation fails, poverty deepens.

What Must Be Done Immediately

Government action can no longer be delayed. The following steps are non-negotiable:

Strict enforcement of approved transport fares with real penalties. Completion and maintenance of existing road infrastructure. Expansion of reliable mass transport systems. Transparent engagement with drivers, commuters, and unions. Public accountability for abandoned transport projects.

Conclusion

Transportation is not a privilege. It is a right and a necessity. Allowing fares to rise uncontrollably is an injustice against hardworking citizens. Ghana deserves a transport system that serves the people, not one that exploits them.

The question is no longer what is happening.

The question is: how long will we continue to tolerate it?

Article By: Ebenezer Otoboah Concerned Citizen

Email: [email protected]

Concerned Citizen