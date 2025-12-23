President Mahama dismisses ownership of Chain Homes

President John Dramani Mahama has denied claims that he owns Chain Homes, one of Ghana's prominent real estate developments, describing the rumours as falsehood.

Speaking at a community gathering in the estate on Monday, December 22, 2025, President Mahama recounted how he and his family came to reside in the neighbourhood.

“While we were looking for a place to rent, we didn't get one, and finally they said there is a place at Chain Homes. There's Chain Homes, so go and check there. Somebody had built a house in the corner and given it to Chain Homes to rent. That's how we came to this neighbourhood,” he explained.

On the persistent rumours about his ownership of the estate, President Mahama spoke with a hint of sarcasm:

“Indeed, they believed the estate belongs to me. So, all of you who bought these houses bought them illegally because you should have paid me money,” he said.

He added, “If you paid your money to Addai and Co., please ask for a refund and bring my money.”

The President's comments were aimed at quelling speculation and clarifying that his residence in the estate does not equate to ownership, as he emphasised the narrative surrounding the rumours was entirely false.