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Nandom Police arrest 45 Year Old Farmer Over Alleged Murder of Wife

By Mohammed Abdulai || Contributor
Crime & Punishment Nandom Police arrest 45 Year Old Farmer Over Alleged Murder of Wife
TUE, 23 DEC 2025

A 45 year old farmer, Solomon Kuunifaa, is in police custody for the alleged murder of his wife, Makuna Kaniye, at Vapou, a community in the Nandom Municipality.

The suspect has been arraigned before the District Magistrate Court in Nandom for murder, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). He is currently under investigation by the Nandom District Criminal Investigations Department.

According to facts presented by the prosecution, the complainant, John Bosco, a farmer and brother of the deceased, visited the suspect’s residence on Sunday, December 14, 2025, to inquire about the wellbeing of his sister. The suspect reportedly failed to give a satisfactory response, which raised suspicion about his conduct.

The complainant later received information alleging that his sister had been killed by the suspect, who is said to have used a cutlass in the attack before dumping her body into an abandoned toilet pit near the Vapou Community School.

Following further checks, John Bosco reported the matter to the Nandom Police Station on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at about 4:20 pm, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Police investigators, together with the complainant, proceeded to the community where the body of the deceased was retrieved from the abandoned pit. The body was taken to St Theresa’s Hospital in Nandom, where a medical doctor confirmed her death.

The body has since been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Police disclosed that after the discovery, the suspect was attacked by some members of the community but was rescued and sent to St Theresa’s Hospital for treatment. He is currently receiving medical care under police guard and is said to be in a stable condition.

The prosecution told the court that investigations are ongoing and prayed for the accused to be remanded into police custody to allow further investigations. The court subsequently adjourned the case to a later date.

Police have assured the public that investigations are continuing and that updates will be provided as the case progresses.

The deceased and the accused are survived by 4 children.

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