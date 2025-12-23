Sol Charity Organization supports underprivileged in Bole District

Hundreds of underprivileged persons in the Bole District of the Savannah Region have received material support from Sol Charity Organization, a non-governmental organization, as part of activities to mark the end of the year and support vulnerable groups during the festive season.

The donation, which included food items and clothing, forms part of the organization’s annual outreach programme aimed at assisting the needy, particularly widows, children, the aged, single mothers, and persons with disabilities.

Speaking to journalists, the President of Sol Charity Organization, Miss Vida Dawuda Gyawu, highlighted the significance of the initiative, explaining that the organization is committed to touching lives across the country. She revealed that similar support programmes have been carried out in communities in Koforidua, Accra, and Kumasi.

According to her, many people are unable to meet their basic needs due to hardship and distress, making the annual donation a necessary intervention to bring relief and restore hope to vulnerable individuals.

The Secretary of the organization, Stephen Tetteh, disclosed that although the initial target was lower, the number of beneficiaries increased during the exercise, enabling the organization to support about 200 needy persons. He used the opportunity to appeal to philanthropists, government institutions, and private organizations to support or partner with Sol Charity Organization to ensure the sustainability and success of the annual initiative.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the media expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organization for coming to their aid, describing the gesture as timely and life-changing, especially during the festive season.

Sol Charity Organization aims to restore hope and dignity among vulnerable children, single mothers, widows, the aged, and persons with disabilities in rural communities affected by poverty, violence, disease, and natural disasters.