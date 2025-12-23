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Tue, 23 Dec 2025 General News

CDA Consult commends 15 media houses for their contributions to holistic health care

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu
CDA Consult commends 15 media houses for their contributions to holistic health care

The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has commended Modern Ghana News, Amansan Television (ATV), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and 12 other media houses for their contribution in various ways to holistic health care promotion in 2025.

The other media houses include Graphic Communication Groups, New Times Corporation (NTC), Channel One Television and Citi FM, Multimedia, News Ghana, Ghanaian Chronicle, Ghana News Agency, Ghanaweb, Business Ghana, MyPublisher24.Com, and Zed Multimedia.

Dr Chris Kpodar, Board Member of CDA Consult, who made the commendation, acknowledged that the advocacy and campaign work of the development communication advocates for this year would not have been successful without the involvement of the media.

Dr Kpodar, a global Artificial Intelligence Specialist noted that the media plays a critical role in public education and information sharing and stressed that in the new world of artificial intelligence, the media’s role has been broadened and urged the Ghanaian media to brace itself for the AI media revolution sweeping across the world.

He, however, noted that CDA Consult’s modest accomplishment through its holistic and relentless national approach to fighting cervical cancer in Ghana was largely attributed to the support of the media and other stakeholders.

Dr. Kpodar, the former United Nations Consultant for Africa and the Middle East, reiterated that cervical cancer was preventable with a multifaceted stakeholder approach, including policy interventions, public education, the empowerment of health professionals, and targeted actions to encourage women to undertake screening.

He noted that CDA Consult, a member of the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health (GCNH), has embarked on a holistic cervical cancer paradigm shift to help fight the disease.

Dr Kpodar, who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cabinet Kpodar and Associates as well as Solomon Investments Group (SIGL), stressed that the CDA Consult Change paradigm campaign, which hinges on four pillars, will enter its second phase in 2026 with an upscaled emphasis on free cervical cancer vaccination, relentless public education on preventive measures, encouragement for screening as early detection saves lives, and support for treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana by 2030.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director, while also applauding the media for the holistic support for healthcare promotion, noted that there are gaps in health education and information dissemination.

He also expressed concern that some media houses consider health issues as commercial and sometimes attempt to put commercial value on events, saying, “Health information circulating and public education form part of holistic health care; everyone has a role to play to save lives.”

Mr Ameyibor, while acknowledging that progress had been made in promoting knowledge on cervical cancer, said that more needed to be done to upscale it, stressing the need for the media to open up to advocates, especially NGOs in health, as they led the process to educate the public.

The CDA Consult Executive Director noted, “As we approach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for ending cervical cancer, we need to upscale our efforts through a holistic national action involving state and non-state actors.”

He said next year CDA Consult will roll out enhanced modalities for the Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign for free cervical cancer vaccinations, advocacy, prevention, detection, and treatment towards the elimination of the disease in Ghana.

The CDA Consult is seeking to combine proactive advocacy skills and strong communication networks to congregate health professionals, human rights advocates, gender activists, religious adherents, and communication practitioners to embark on a new paradigm of advocacy.

Mr Ameyibor, therefore, commended the media and their active works in health promotion, joining forces with holistic health promoters, initiating programmes and events on healthcare and embarking on other holistic health educational programmes.

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