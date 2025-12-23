How surprise visit by 25-year-old beautician ended her life in boyfriend’s room at Anaji Estate

Shock and grief have gripped residents of Anaji Estate in Effiakuma in the Western Region following the death of a 25-year-old beautician under disturbing circumstances in her boyfriend’s room.

According to information gathered, the young woman reportedly paid a surprise visit to her boyfriend, only to find him in the company of another woman.

The unexpected encounter is said to have sparked a heated confrontation between the two women, attracting the attention of people in the area.

Sources indicate that after the argument, the second woman eventually agreed to leave the house. Shortly afterward, the man allegedly went into his bedroom and locked the door.

Moments later, he reportedly emerged to find his girlfriend lying motionless in the living room. Alarmed by the situation, the incident was reported to the authorities.

Police have since conveyed the body for further examination and launched a full-scale investigation to determine the exact circumstances and cause of death.

Law enforcement officials say investigations are ongoing and have appealed to the public to remain calm as they work to unravel the events leading to the tragic incident.