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CRC proposes 15-member cap for Supreme Court bench

  Tue, 23 Dec 2025
Headlines Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie
TUE, 23 DEC 2025
Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

The Constitution Review Committee (CRC) has proposed a cap on the size of Ghana’s Supreme Court, recommending that the Chief Justice and no more than 14 other justices should sit on the country’s highest court.

According to the Committee, the proposal is part of broader constitutional reforms aimed at streamlining the Supreme Court’s appellate jurisdiction, reducing its growing workload, and improving efficiency in the delivery of justice.

To give legal effect to the recommendation, the CRC has called for an amendment to Article 128(1) of the 1992 Constitution to formally set an upper limit on the number of Supreme Court justices.

The Committee explained that fixing a maximum number would preserve flexibility in judicial appointments while preventing the Supreme Court from expanding excessively over time.

However, the CRC advised against placing similar numerical limits on the Court of Appeal and the High Court, arguing that these courts require greater flexibility to respond to population growth, rising caseloads, and evolving demands in justice administration.

The proposed cap on Supreme Court justices forms part of the Committee’s wider constitutional reform recommendations, which are expected to be reviewed by government as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Ghana’s judicial system and democratic governance.

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/23/2025 7:56:00 PM

WASTE of money... The almighty USA has only 7 supreme court judges with their population of 260 million. Ghana has a population of 33 million with 15 supreme court judges? It's because of tribal games our politicians are playing because every president wants to appoint someone he knows very well.

Comments2
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