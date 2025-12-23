Some key highlights of the Constitution Review Committee report

The Constitutional Review Committee has put forward sweeping proposals that could significantly alter Ghana’s governance architecture, including longer electoral terms, a leaner executive and stronger independent institutions.

Presenting the Committee’s final report to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on Monday, December 22, Chair of the Committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, said the recommendations are aimed at strengthening governance, improving accountability and enhancing the effectiveness of the 1992 Constitution.

If adopted, the proposals would rebalance power among the Executive, Parliament and independent constitutional bodies, while deepening citizen participation in constitutional governance.

Central to the recommendations is a proposal to extend the tenure of the President and Members of Parliament from 4 years to 5 years. The Committee argues that the current 4 year cycle is too short for governments to fully implement policies and that longer terms would also reduce the frequency and cost of elections.

The report also calls for a clear separation between the Executive and Parliament by ending the practice of appointing Members of Parliament as ministers. According to the Committee, this reform would strengthen parliamentary oversight and eliminate conflicts of interest that weaken legislative accountability.

To curb what it describes as executive excess, the Committee has proposed placing a firm cap on the size of government, limiting the total number of ministers and deputy ministers to a maximum of 57.

On land administration, the report recommends a restructuring of how state lands are managed, proposing that public lands be held in trust for the people of Ghana, with administration vested in the Lands Commission to promote transparency and accountability.

The Committee further called for reforms to the appointment processes of independent constitutional bodies such as the Electoral Commission. It proposed merit based selection processes to insulate these institutions from political influence and strengthen public confidence in their work.

In the area of criminal justice and human rights, the report recommends the complete removal of the death penalty from the Constitution, aligning Ghana’s legal framework with evolving international human rights standards.

At the local governance level, the Committee proposed the direct election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to enhance accountability and deepen grassroots democracy.

The report also seeks to expand citizen participation by allowing individuals to initiate constitutional amendments, provided they are able to secure adequate public support.

As part of efforts to strengthen the fight against corruption, the Committee recommended the creation of an independent anti corruption commission with exclusive prosecutorial authority, separate from existing state institutions.

In addition, the Committee proposed lifting the restriction that prevents Ghanaians with dual citizenship from contesting parliamentary elections.

President Mahama, in receiving the report, said the constitutional review phase had come to an end and that attention would now shift to implementation. He announced that government would begin the implementation process early next year and stressed that it would be carried out in a bipartisan manner.

“Enjoy your Christmas, and as soon as we resume early next year, we are moving from the constitutional review process into the implementation process,” the President said, adding that an implementation committee would be announced in the new year to begin work on translating the recommendations into action.