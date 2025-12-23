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Tue, 23 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Ghana’s Constitutional Reform Proposals --- Part II: Institutions, Integrity and What was Missing in Action

Ghana’s Constitutional Reform Proposals --- Part II: Institutions, Integrity and What was Missing in Action

If Part I dealt with executive power and representation, Part II focuses on the institutional foundations of democracy. Parliament’s internal strength, electoral credibility, public ethics and long-term development planning. These reforms may attract less public attention, but they are often the difference between constitutions that work and those that fail. Unfortunately, the reformers did not cover some equally important areas.

  1. Allow parliamentary caucuses to elect and remove their own leaders

In the UK and Canada, caucus control strengthens legislative independence. Failures are rare.

Lesson: Internal democracy reduces executive interference.

  1. Allow dual citizens by birth to contest parliamentary elections

Canada and Australia permit this, expanding the talent pool. Australia’s earlier crises stemmed from unclear eligibility rules.

Lesson: Clear renunciation requirements prevent controversy.

  1. Require public officers to resign with cooling-off periods before elections

The UK and France enforce cooling-off periods to protect neutrality. Nigeria’s weak enforcement has rendered similar rules ineffective.

Lesson: Proportional rules and strict enforcement matter.

  1. Extend Parliament’s term to five years

France combines five-year terms with competitive politics. Hungary illustrates how longer terms can entrench ruling parties.

Lesson: Longer terms require strong electoral competition and oversight.

  1. Require open and recorded votes on constitutional amendments

The US and Germany show that transparency improves accountability.

Lesson: Few reforms offer such clear democratic gains at low cost.

  1. Curb abuse of the certificate of urgency

UK courts can review urgency claims; Kenya’s abuse of urgency shows the danger of unchecked executive power.

Lesson: Judicial oversight is essential.

  1. Constitutionally guarantee public participation in law-making

South Africa enforces meaningful public hearings. Kenya often reduces participation to formality.

Lesson: Participation must influence outcomes, not just process.

  1. Strengthen conflict-of-interest rules and replace MPs’ gratuities with pensions

Canada and the UK enforce ethics rules through independent bodies. Nigeria’s failures stem from weak enforcement.

Lesson: Ethics frameworks require credible sanctions.

  1. Restructure the Electoral Commission

India’s three-member EC enjoys credibility due to strong safeguards. Zimbabwe shows how a small commission can be captured.

Lesson: Structure must match independence protections.

  1. Appoint EC leadership through a merit-based, independent process

Canada and India rely on transparent, merit-based systems. Kenya’s politicized processes undermine trust.

Lesson: Process integrity is more important than titles.

  1. Provide single, non-renewable 10-year terms with cooling-off periods

Germany’s constitutional judges benefit from long, non-renewable terms. Some Latin American regulators became unaccountable.

Lesson: Independence must be balanced with oversight.

  1. Strengthen the NCCE and NMC

Germany and Canada fund civic education and media regulation independently. Zimbabwe’s institutions are weakened through financial strangulation.

Lesson: Funding independence is non-negotiable.

  1. Make the National Development Plan binding on budgets and legislation

South Korea and Rwanda used binding plans to drive long-term development. Venezuela shows how plans can become ideological tools.

Lesson: Plans should bind governments, not override voter choice.

Major Missing Reform Areas
Several important areas of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution that many scholars, judges, civil society groups and citizens have long identified as problematic are notably untouched by the current reform proposals. Some of these gaps are as significant as the items that were included.

  1. The Winner-Takes-All Political Culture (Beyond Appointments): While the proposals address ministerial appointments and decentralization, they do not directly tackle the broader winner-takes-all system that governs state boards, public enterprises, security services leadership, and diplomatic postings. Even after elections, losing parties and their supporters are effectively excluded from governance. This fuels political hostility and weakens national cohesion.
  2. Over-Centralization of the Public Service: The proposals do not meaningfully reform the Office of the Head of Civil Service, presidential influence over promotions and transfers, and politicization of supposedly neutral public servants. A politicized civil service undermines continuity, professionalism and meritocracy.
  3. Weak Judicial Accountability and Case Delays: Judicial independence is discussed indirectly, but there is no serious reform of judicial discipline processes, excessive delays in adjudication, and case backlog and access to justice. Justice delayed erodes trust, fuels vigilantism and undermines democracy.
  4. Abuse of Prosecutorial Discretion: The constitution grants the Attorney-General near-absolute prosecutorial discretion, including nolle prosequi powers. This has enabled selective prosecution and political shielding.
  5. Chieftaincy and Traditional Authority Ambiguities: The constitution avoids reforming overlapping authority between chiefs and local government, accountability of traditional authorities, and political neutrality of chieftaincy institutions. Chieftaincy disputes fuel violence and undermine decentralization.
  6. Emergency Powers and Abuse Risks: Emergency powers under Article 31 remain broad and weakly checked. In times of crisis, emergency powers are ripe for abuse and repression.
  7. Security Services Oversight: There is no reform addressing presidential dominance over military and police leadership, and lack of civilian and parliamentary oversight. Security sector politicization threatens democracy and professionalism.
  8. Media Freedom and State Broadcasting: While the NMC is addressed, the constitution does not reform state-owned media governance, and insulate GBC from executive control. State media often functions as government media.
  9. Citizenship and Immigration Powers: The constitution leaves wide discretion over revocation of citizenship, deportation powers, and statelessness safeguards. Citizenship is a fundamental right that should not be subject to executive whim.
  10. Constitutional Amendment Thresholds Themselves: The constitution makes amendment of entrenched provisions extremely difficult, yet does not provide alternative pathways for broad consensus reform. Necessary reforms can be blocked by procedural rigidity.
  11. Campaign Finance and Political Party Funding: The proposals largely ignore campaign spending limits, sources of party funding, and abuse of incumbency resources. Unchecked money distorts democracy and entrenches corruption.
  12. Economic and Social Rights Enforcement: Directive Principles of State Policy remain non-justiciable. Rights to housing, healthcare, education and social security lack enforceability.

My Thoughts: A Final Assessment
The current reform proposals are ambitious but incomplete. They focus heavily on executive power, elections and appointments, but leave untouched the justice system’s inner workings, campaign finance, security sector oversight, public service neutrality, and economic rights enforcement. In short, the constitution’s political architecture is being reformed, but its moral and administrative foundations remain largely intact. True constitutional renewal requires not only redistributing power, but also redefining responsibility, restraint and citizenship.

Global experience is clear. Every reform Ghana is considering has succeeded somewhere and failed elsewhere. Success depends not on copying models wholesale, but on adapting them to Ghana’s political culture, institutions and enforcement capacity.

As a pensioner, I had my eyes wide open to see what reforms benefit me directly. That nothing was mentioned about rights to healthcare and social security left me a little disappointed. The reformers must take cognizance of the fact that constitutional reform is not an event, it is a test of national maturity. Ghana must pass it with eyes wide open.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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