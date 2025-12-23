Ghana’s Constitutional Reform Proposals --- Part I: What Other Democracies Teach Us

For more than 30 years, Ghana’s 1992 Constitution has guaranteed stability, peaceful transfers of power and basic democratic freedoms. Yet stability has come at a cost. An over-concentrated executive, weak accountability, bloated government and limited citizen participation beyond elections. The newly proposed constitutional amendments seek to correct these structural weaknesses. None of the ideas is entirely new. Every major proposal has been tried elsewhere, with varying degrees of success and failure. Ghana’s challenge is to learn from both.

This first part examines proposals focusing on executive power, parliament, elections and representation.

Extend the presidential term to five years while retaining the two-term limit

Supporters argue that four years encourages short-term thinking and constant campaigning. France’s shift from a seven-year to a five-year presidential term improved policy coherence and reduced political drift. However, Uganda shows the danger of longer terms in systems with weak checks. Extended tenure there entrenched executive dominance rather than improved governance.

Lesson for Ghana: A five-year term can work only if Parliament and the judiciary are strong enough to restrain presidential power.

Lower the minimum presidential age from 40 to 30

Youth inclusion is a legitimate democratic goal. France elected Emmanuel Macron at 39; Chile elected Gabriel Boric at 36. Age alone does not determine competence. Yet in parts of Latin America, youthful presidencies without strong institutional grounding produced erratic governance.

Lesson: Lower age thresholds work best where political culture rewards experience and institutions, not personality.

Subject the President to taxation like all citizens

In countries such as the United States and Germany, presidents and heads of government pay all applicable taxes. The reform is largely symbolic but powerful in reinforcing equality before the law.

Lesson: While it will not solve corruption, it strengthens public trust and democratic norms.

Replace Article 71 with an Independent Public Emoluments Commission

The UK’s Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority removed MPs’ pay from political bargaining and improved transparency. Kenya’s early attempts failed due to political capture.

Lesson: Independence must be constitutionally protected and operationally transparent, or the reform becomes cosmetic.

Limit post-presidency immunity

South Korea has prosecuted former presidents through judicial processes, reinforcing accountability. Pakistan, by contrast, illustrates how post-office prosecutions can degenerate into partisan cycles.

Lesson: Accountability mechanisms must be shielded from political retaliation through judicial safeguards.

Decouple ministers from Parliament

In the United States and France, ministers are appointed outside Parliament, strengthening legislative oversight. Nigeria’s experience shows the downside. Technocratic ministers who are weakly accountable.

Lesson: Separation of powers works only when Parliament has strong investigative and sanctioning authority.

Cap the size of government at 57 ministers

The UK and South Africa maintain statutory limits that restrain patronage. Zimbabwe demonstrates how unenforced caps are easily bypassed.

Lesson: A cap must be constitutional and enforceable, not merely aspirational.

Deepen decentralization and elect MMDCEs

Brazil and South Africa show that elected local executives can improve accountability and service delivery. Uganda illustrates failure when local leaders lack fiscal authority.

Lesson: Political decentralization without fiscal decentralization is ineffective.

9. Make parliamentary censure binding

Germany’s “constructive vote of no confidence” ensures accountability without instability. Italy’s frequent collapses show what happens when safeguards are weak.

Lesson: Binding censure must come with high thresholds to prevent abuse.

Classify public offices as executive, independent or hybrid

Canada clearly distinguishes what is political from independent appointments, protecting institutional autonomy. India’s ambiguity has allowed executive overreach.

Lesson: Precision in constitutional drafting is essential.

Restrict presidential powers during post-election transitions

In the United States, law and strong norms limit “lame-duck” actions. Many African states without such rules experience last-minute appointments and contracts.

Lesson: Transitions are high-risk periods that demand firm constitutional controls.

Shift presidential elections to November

The US experience shows that earlier elections allow smoother transitions and better administrative planning.

Lesson: This is a low-risk procedural reform with clear benefits.

Cap Parliament at 276 MPs and reform constituency demarcation

Germany uses population-based formulas to balance representation and efficiency. Nigeria’s rigid structures struggle to keep pace with population growth.

Lesson: Caps should be flexible and linked to demographic realities.

Study proportional representation

Germany and New Zealand’s mixed-member proportional systems improve inclusion without fragmentation. Israel’s pure PR system has produced chronic instability.

Lesson: Mixed systems work better than pure proportional representation in divided societies.

***To be continued in Part II: Parliamentary ethics, electoral management, independent institutions and binding national development planning.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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