ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 23 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Ghana’s Constitutional Reform Proposals --- Part I: What Other Democracies Teach Us

Ghana’s Constitutional Reform Proposals --- Part I: What Other Democracies Teach Us

For more than 30 years, Ghana’s 1992 Constitution has guaranteed stability, peaceful transfers of power and basic democratic freedoms. Yet stability has come at a cost. An over-concentrated executive, weak accountability, bloated government and limited citizen participation beyond elections. The newly proposed constitutional amendments seek to correct these structural weaknesses. None of the ideas is entirely new. Every major proposal has been tried elsewhere, with varying degrees of success and failure. Ghana’s challenge is to learn from both.

This first part examines proposals focusing on executive power, parliament, elections and representation.

  1. Extend the presidential term to five years while retaining the two-term limit

Supporters argue that four years encourages short-term thinking and constant campaigning. France’s shift from a seven-year to a five-year presidential term improved policy coherence and reduced political drift. However, Uganda shows the danger of longer terms in systems with weak checks. Extended tenure there entrenched executive dominance rather than improved governance.

Lesson for Ghana: A five-year term can work only if Parliament and the judiciary are strong enough to restrain presidential power.

  1. Lower the minimum presidential age from 40 to 30

Youth inclusion is a legitimate democratic goal. France elected Emmanuel Macron at 39; Chile elected Gabriel Boric at 36. Age alone does not determine competence. Yet in parts of Latin America, youthful presidencies without strong institutional grounding produced erratic governance.

Lesson: Lower age thresholds work best where political culture rewards experience and institutions, not personality.

  1. Subject the President to taxation like all citizens

In countries such as the United States and Germany, presidents and heads of government pay all applicable taxes. The reform is largely symbolic but powerful in reinforcing equality before the law.

Lesson: While it will not solve corruption, it strengthens public trust and democratic norms.

  1. Replace Article 71 with an Independent Public Emoluments Commission

The UK’s Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority removed MPs’ pay from political bargaining and improved transparency. Kenya’s early attempts failed due to political capture.

Lesson: Independence must be constitutionally protected and operationally transparent, or the reform becomes cosmetic.

  1. Limit post-presidency immunity

South Korea has prosecuted former presidents through judicial processes, reinforcing accountability. Pakistan, by contrast, illustrates how post-office prosecutions can degenerate into partisan cycles.

Lesson: Accountability mechanisms must be shielded from political retaliation through judicial safeguards.

  1. Decouple ministers from Parliament

In the United States and France, ministers are appointed outside Parliament, strengthening legislative oversight. Nigeria’s experience shows the downside. Technocratic ministers who are weakly accountable.

Lesson: Separation of powers works only when Parliament has strong investigative and sanctioning authority.

  1. Cap the size of government at 57 ministers

The UK and South Africa maintain statutory limits that restrain patronage. Zimbabwe demonstrates how unenforced caps are easily bypassed.

Lesson: A cap must be constitutional and enforceable, not merely aspirational.

  1. Deepen decentralization and elect MMDCEs

Brazil and South Africa show that elected local executives can improve accountability and service delivery. Uganda illustrates failure when local leaders lack fiscal authority.

Lesson: Political decentralization without fiscal decentralization is ineffective.

9. Make parliamentary censure binding

Germany’s “constructive vote of no confidence” ensures accountability without instability. Italy’s frequent collapses show what happens when safeguards are weak.

Lesson: Binding censure must come with high thresholds to prevent abuse.

  1. Classify public offices as executive, independent or hybrid

Canada clearly distinguishes what is political from independent appointments, protecting institutional autonomy. India’s ambiguity has allowed executive overreach.

Lesson: Precision in constitutional drafting is essential.

  1. Restrict presidential powers during post-election transitions

In the United States, law and strong norms limit “lame-duck” actions. Many African states without such rules experience last-minute appointments and contracts.

Lesson: Transitions are high-risk periods that demand firm constitutional controls.

  1. Shift presidential elections to November

The US experience shows that earlier elections allow smoother transitions and better administrative planning.

Lesson: This is a low-risk procedural reform with clear benefits.

  1. Cap Parliament at 276 MPs and reform constituency demarcation

Germany uses population-based formulas to balance representation and efficiency. Nigeria’s rigid structures struggle to keep pace with population growth.

Lesson: Caps should be flexible and linked to demographic realities.

  1. Study proportional representation

Germany and New Zealand’s mixed-member proportional systems improve inclusion without fragmentation. Israel’s pure PR system has produced chronic instability.

Lesson: Mixed systems work better than pure proportional representation in divided societies.

***To be continued in Part II: Parliamentary ethics, electoral management, independent institutions and binding national development planning.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (421)

More

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Ghanas development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justice Ghana's development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justic...

7 hours ago

National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong familys claim National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong ...

7 hours ago

KMA Boss Kumasi: KMA directs closure of commercial activities for July 11 metro-wide clea...

7 hours ago

We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim

7 hours ago

9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local Government Minister 9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local...

8 hours ago

A file photo showing Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) riding on the back of pickup trucks in Kidal, Mali on April 26, 2026. - AFP Mali rebels attack convoy of Russian reinforcements headed to besieged military ...

8 hours ago

NIA, IOM to begin special Ghana Card registration in border communities from July 13 NIA, IOM to begin special Ghana Card registration in border communities from Jul...

8 hours ago

Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges govt Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges gov't

8 hours ago

NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation

8 hours ago

Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for rearing — Agric Minister Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for r...

Just in....
body-container-line