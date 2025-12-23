ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 23 Dec 2025 Cup of Nations

I would never trade winning AFCON for World Cup qualification – Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
I would never trade winning AFCON for World Cup qualification – Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly has declared that lifting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy carries greater personal significance for him than qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of Senegal’s Group C opener against Botswana later today, the experienced centre-back underscored the unique value of Africa’s flagship tournament, insisting it deserves far more respect on the global stage.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is one of the most beautiful competitions in the world. Maybe some people don’t respect it, but I respect it deeply. I know what a victory at the AFCON represents. I would never trade winning the AFCON for qualifying to the World Cup," the former Chelsea and Napoli defender said.

The 34-year-old former Chelsea and Napoli defender also urged the media to play a stronger role in promoting the tournament and highlighting its cultural importance.

"I also hope the press will help shine a light on this beautiful competition. Despite everything that has happened before, we must put it aside and play football, think about the joy of life that is unique to Africa. It is up to us, Africans, to defend our competition," he added.

Senegal head into the tournament as one of the leading contenders for the title, aiming to add to their AFCON crown, with Koulibaly expected to provide leadership and experience at the heart of the team throughout the campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ghanas development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justice Ghana's development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justic...

4 hours ago

National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong familys claim National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong ...

4 hours ago

KMA Boss Kumasi: KMA directs closure of commercial activities for July 11 metro-wide clea...

4 hours ago

We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim

4 hours ago

9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local Government Minister 9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local...

5 hours ago

A file photo showing Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) riding on the back of pickup trucks in Kidal, Mali on April 26, 2026. - AFP Mali rebels attack convoy of Russian reinforcements headed to besieged military ...

5 hours ago

NIA, IOM to begin special Ghana Card registration in border communities from July 13 NIA, IOM to begin special Ghana Card registration in border communities from Jul...

5 hours ago

Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges govt Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges gov't

5 hours ago

NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation

5 hours ago

Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for rearing — Agric Minister Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for r...

Just in....
body-container-line