I would never trade winning AFCON for World Cup qualification – Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly has declared that lifting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy carries greater personal significance for him than qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of Senegal’s Group C opener against Botswana later today, the experienced centre-back underscored the unique value of Africa’s flagship tournament, insisting it deserves far more respect on the global stage.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is one of the most beautiful competitions in the world. Maybe some people don’t respect it, but I respect it deeply. I know what a victory at the AFCON represents. I would never trade winning the AFCON for qualifying to the World Cup," the former Chelsea and Napoli defender said.

The 34-year-old former Chelsea and Napoli defender also urged the media to play a stronger role in promoting the tournament and highlighting its cultural importance.

"I also hope the press will help shine a light on this beautiful competition. Despite everything that has happened before, we must put it aside and play football, think about the joy of life that is unique to Africa. It is up to us, Africans, to defend our competition," he added.

Senegal head into the tournament as one of the leading contenders for the title, aiming to add to their AFCON crown, with Koulibaly expected to provide leadership and experience at the heart of the team throughout the campaign.